‘Andor’ stars tease crossovers to come in season 2

There could be some major crossovers ahead in Andor season two.

Kyle Soller, who plays Deputy Inspector Syril Karn, and Denise Gough, who plays Imperial Security Bureau agent Dedra Meero, spoke to The Direct about the future connections for the characters in the series. Gough revealed showrunner Tony Gilroy’s decision to keep things separated at first, and how it could all end up intersecting.

“I think that’s what’s so clever about what Tony has done. Because also it was really helpful during the pandemic that none of us really worked had to work altogether so we could all be safe and film separately, but I think what will start to happen, certainly towards the end of Season 1 and into Season 2, you’ll see how they all kind of start to cross paths.”

Thus far, there have been limited interactions between the main cast who have their own stories across various locations. Karn leads a corporate security force to find Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor in episode three, “Reckoning,” before Andor’s able to slip away off-planet with Luthen, played by Stellan Skarsgård. Luthen takes Andor to the planet Aldhani to complete a mission with a new rebel group, as Luthen goes to meet Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly).

The two antagonists, Karn and Meero, have been mostly on their own as well. After his failed mission, Karn went home to lick his wounds and discuss things with his overbearing mother, while Meero has been trying to solve the random rebel activity, but has been met with blockages.

Soller answered how he felt about the label of “villain,” given that his character has some traits that don’t necessarily fit the standard model. For one, he’s not driven by galaxy domination like some of the bigger bad guys of the Star Wars universe, and he’s more career-focused in his objectives.

“You know, we were speaking about this, and I think I definitely view Syril as a hero of his own struggle of his own journey. Part of the way into both of our characters was trying to find what makes them tick, what are the reasons that they are the way they are, the choices that they make, and the sacrifices they make for their own idea of the greater good. And saying all of that. It’s really fun to play a villain.”

There’s plenty of enough time for characters to crossover more in the next season. Season two will span four years and that means there’s a lot of ground (or space) to cover before the end. There have already been many references to Star Wars canon, and one involves a small but devastating callback to Rogue One. As the timeline draws nearer to the events of the movie, it’s only likely that storylines will come to a head.