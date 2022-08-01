‘Andor’ trailer finally confirms the return of another ‘Rogue One’ character

The Andor trailer confirms Forrest Whitaker’s Star Wars: Rogue One character Saw Gerrera will return in the new series. Saw was a Rebel leader who saved Jyn Erso after the Empire and took her father to help build the Death Star. Now, he’ll have a part to play in the highly anticipated war-torn prequel.

The scene takes place about midway through Andor‘s official railer. Cassian narrates how easy it is to infiltrate the Empire, and Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) asks Cassian about giving it all to something real. Luthen stresses that they need all the heroes they can get, and as it flashes through various characters, Saw Gerrera is approached by Luthen. Saw says, “For the greater good,” and Luthen tells him to call it what he will. Gerra decides to call it, “War.”

From Luthen’s actions, he seems like he’ll be an activating force in this series, as he’s seen enlisting people in this war against the Empire. Saw is a veteran rebel soldier, and he’s no stranger to battle. By the time Luthen meets him, Saw’s already in command of his own armed group of rebels, implying he needs no introduction to the cost of war.

In the Clone Wars series, the Jedi sent Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Captain Rex to train the rebels on Saw’s planet Onderon on how to fight back. Saw was disappointed at first that his sister Steela was elected as leader, but he’d have his time to lead in the future. This origin of his gives Saw the edge by the time he returns in Rogue One as the battle-ready badass willing to do whatever it takes to succeed.

The trailer came with the news that Andor has been pushed back to Sep. 21, but on the bright side, it will be premiering with three episodes. The series will boast 12 episodes for season one, making it the longest Star Wars Disney Plus show thus far.