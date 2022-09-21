‘Andor’ viewers are overjoyed that the show ditched The Volume in favor of practical sets

Andor has more than lived up to the hype. The first three episodes have delivered exactly what was promised: an emotionally and physically grounded tale with a focus on characters over epic galactic storytelling. Today we’ve gotten a glimpse into Cassian Andor’s tragic childhood, seen the misery of life under Imperial rule, and the beginnings of a journey that’ll end with tragic sacrifice on Scarif in Rogue One.

There’s a lot to praise about these three episodes, but fans on social media have been singling out the show’s heavy use of practical sets over the Volume. The Volume made its Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian and allows for the use of real-time CGI sets and scenery. It’s a hugely useful tool with many advantages, though by the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi earlier this year viewers had gotten wise to its limitations and many felt that the show relied on it too heavily.

Andor has done things the hard way, building a huge village set in a quarry near Pinewood Studios and using abandoned industrial buildings in England for location shoots. Fans are over the moon:

The sets are so beautiful and refreshing compared to Mandalorian and Kenobi who were limited to The Volume. This is why it’s so important to film Star Wars shows out there not in just one space. #Andor — 𝐒𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) September 21, 2022

For some this underlines why ‘proper sets’ are so crucial:

Started my day with the first episode of Andor, which was great, but it also made me realise how important proper sets are. The volume is neat but sometimes it feels like it could be a crutch. — Ben M-J (@V_Ben) September 21, 2022

Is this doing things the Volume could never achieve:

all these sets are so gorgeous?? volume could NEVER — eilidh 🪴 andor!!!!!! (@penellaphie) September 21, 2022

We agree that Andor makes Obi-Wan Kenobi look kinda cheap:

Probably because it was filmed on the fancy Volume stage, which Disney seem to get worse at using each time they use it, and Andor used the actual outside — Rhythm Skorie (@SkorieThe) September 21, 2022

More actual location work in Star Wars please:

The first three episodes of Andor were incredible. You just can't beat location work and actual sets. — Ricky (@ConfusedRicky) September 21, 2022

We’re as bowled away as everyone else:

Only managed to catch the first episode of Andor before work, and the least spoiler-y thing I can see is y'all are going to absolutely love the sets on this show. Just wow. — Izzymandias (@MundiaLizM) September 21, 2022

This is the ‘lived-in’ Star Wars we were craving:

Well. That was superb.



Grounded and darker than recent offerings, with real sets and locations that made it feel like that lived in Star Wars Universe but a very different side to anything we've seen before.#Andor pic.twitter.com/UfwaCTzd2a — No Time To Dan (@Danburden1138) September 21, 2022

And can you really say it better than this:

#ANDOR IS SO FUCKING GOOD BRO HOLY SHIT THAT WAS FUCKING VISCERAL AND BEAUTIFULLY SHOT!!!



THE PHYSICAL SETS THAT THEY BUILT??? THE PRACTICAL EFFECTS???



THIS IS TOP TIER STAR WARS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/p6Kv0893k0 — Matches Malone 🦇 (@cell_0801) September 21, 2022

These first three episodes comprise the first quarter of Andor‘s 12-episode first season, so fingers crossed the remaining nine continue this hot streak. If we’re in for three months of jaw-dropping scenery like this a lot of people are going to be very happy indeed.

The first three episodes of Andor are now available on Disney Plus.