New Andor Set Photos Tease A Stormtrooper Standoff

Disney Plus’ Rogue One prequel series Andor hasn’t been generating anywhere close to the same volume of headlines as some of the other Star Wars shows in the works for the streaming service like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but that’s probably going to be beneficial to the project in the long run.

Rogue One is regarded by many fans as the best feature film of the entire Disney era, so expectations will surely be high now that Diego Luna’s Cassian is returning to the fold as the lead of his own show. Andor is set five years before the events of the Anthology movie, which places it around about the same time as Obi-Wan, leading to speculation that Ewan McGregor could be dropping by for a cameo as Lucasfilm seeks to continue weaving its small screen Star Wars universe together.

Filming has been underway in England since November of last year having been delayed from the initially planned June start date as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, and as you can see in the set photo below, it looks as though shooting is going swimmingly, with a sole Stormtrooper vastly outnumbered by an angry mob.

Lucasfilm Drops More Than A Dozen BTS Star Wars Pics From The Last Jedi, Rogue One And Solo 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Mandalorian may have cornered the market in Stagecraft technology when it comes to realizing its vast and sweeping landscapes against a digital backdrop, but production on Andor is taking place on the other side of the world, so it’s refreshing to see such massive practical sets being used instead of green screen.

Plot details are still firmly under wraps and there’s no word of an official premiere date as of yet, but with The Book of Boba Fett having taken the December 2020 slot, it could be the beginning of next year at the earliest before we see Andor.