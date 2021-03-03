Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Will Reportedly Appear In Another Disney Plus Show

Star Wars fans can’t wait for Ewan McGregor to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Jedi Knight’s self-titled Disney Plus series. McGregor’s turn as Anakin Skywalker’s master has always been one of the best – and most meme-able – parts of the prequels, so there’s a lot of hype for the character’s comeback. The good news is the latest intel is saying that we don’t just have his own show to look forward to, as Obi-Wan might also appear in another upcoming production: Andor.

The Illuminerdi is reporting that McGregor will not only cameo in Andor, the Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna as rebel spy Cassian Andor, but he’ll have a recurring role in the series. Exactly how he’ll fit into proceedings we don’t know yet, but the outlet has a neat theory that could be close to the truth. The Illuminerdi speculates that Obi-Wan’s friendship with Bail Organa might lead him to become an ally and informant for the nascent Rebel Alliance, feeding them key intel.

Both Obi-Wan and Andor will be in production at the same time, so a crossover would be easy to pull off logistically. This news may also confirm that series take place concurrently, suggesting that there could be some connection between their storylines. At the very least, it points to Lucasfilm looking to create two streams to their Star Wars TV franchise – The Mandalorian and its assorted upcoming spinoffs, which are set after the Original Trilogy, and Obi-Wan/Andor, set just prior to it. The Lando show, if it stars Donald Glover, could also easily fit into this second stream.

Alongside Luna, Andor is confirmed to feature Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw and Genevieve O’Reilly, reprising her role as Mon Mothma. It’s shooting now and continues until July. Obi-Wan Kenobi, meanwhile, will bring back Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Expect further casting announcements soon, as filming kicks off this March. Both series are expected to then hit streaming in 2022.