‘Andor’ viewers praise the most British ‘Star Wars’ show to date

The first three episodes of Andor are now available on Disney Plus and it’s already carving out a distinctive reputation for itself. While The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett were firmly entrenched in wider Star Wars lore, Andor is (so far) focused on a small-scale and personal story about its desperate hero.

The first episode opens with an altercation between Andor and some Imperial security guards, resulting in our hero being hunted down as a murderer. The investigation has given us some insight into the smaller-scale Imperial world, which seems to be almost entirely populated by British character actors (it’s worth remembering that Diego Luna himself had a Scottish mother).

Brits as the baddies is nothing new for Star Wars, but the London-shot Andor is going especially heavy on this and fans around the world are loving it:

Andor might be the most british star wars project yet by casting alone — Milk (@MilkPls69) September 21, 2022

Loving how literally 99% of the population in #Andor aren’t just British, they’re “Tim Roth as Moon Knight auditioning for a regional production of Oliver!” British. — Drew Grant (@videodrew) September 21, 2022

It really adds to this show being distinct from the others:

the fact that the majority of the Andor supporting cast are English and Scottish makes the whole thing feel particularly Star Wars-ish. it's so good, will not be surprised if it ends up being the best thing from the Disney era. — The Rhythm Method (@thrhythmmthd) September 21, 2022

#Andor this is also the most British Star Wars show — Sam ✨ (@AGalaxyDivided) September 21, 2022

Many are loving the many regional accents on display:

andor is giving us the british representation we deserve in star wars. finally accents other than generic posh — kanan ☾ ANDOR EVE (@calebsdume) September 21, 2022

Andor features the best array of accents of any Star Wars property, and it’s not even close. — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) September 18, 2022

But it’s not all love, as some find the lack of consistency between this other Disney Plus shows jarring:

Couple of episodes into Andor. Wish there was some accent consistency in this TV Star Wars universe. Barely any British accents in Mandalorian or Obi-Wan and yet wall-to-wall UK voices in this one. Clearly down to where each series was filmed, but still… — | Steve O'Brien | (@MrsSteveMOBrien) September 21, 2022

the amount of british accents i’m hearing in andor is honestly so off putting? like i’m watching a sci fi show i don’t need this — lj ✫ (@heartsneverfuII) September 21, 2022

Others just can’t take it seriously:

english. the others are fine. there’s just something about english accents that makes me laugh sometimes — astrid | andor era (@cosmickyber) September 21, 2022

It remains to be seen whether this will continue throughout Andor. After all, the grimy backwater planet that Andor lives on might just be ‘the English regional accent planet’ and as he heads to different systems we may hear more typical American accents.

But, for now, we’re loving the show’s variety of character actors and British focus. Here’s hoping Andor continues in this groove, as the more different kinds of Star Wars we get the better.

Andor‘s first three episodes are now available on Disney Plus.