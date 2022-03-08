Andrew Garfield’s limited series ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ gets a release date

Andrew Garfield is set to star in the FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven based on the Jon Krakauer’s bestselling true crime nonfiction book. The series will follow Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre as he investigates the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in the Mormon town of Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

The series will release exclusively on Hulu starting April 28th with a 2-episode premiere, with weekly episodes for the following five weeks. Here is the official synopsis: “A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS (Latter Day Saints) fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.”

There's nothing scarier than the truth. FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven – starring Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, and Daisy Edgar-Jones – premieres April 28. Only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/98elNhkQOa — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) March 8, 2022

Garfield is currently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Tick, Tick… Boom! and was most recently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home reprising his role as Spider-Man from the Marc Webb The Amazing Spider-Man movies. The release date announcement comes a week after FX released a teaser trailer for the series.

Gina Balian, the president of original programing of FX said, “[Black] joins an incredible creative team led by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard at Imagine Television who have been passionate about telling this story with him for years.”Black grew up in the Mormon church and hopes that this show “will shed light on the horrific brutalities perpetrated in the name of God in our own backyards.”

The series also stars Daisy Edgar Jones, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Denise Gough, Rory Culkin, and Adelaide Clemens.