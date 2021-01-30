Animated Predator Show Aimed At Adults Reportedly In Development

The four most iconic sci-fi action movies of the 1980s are arguably James Cameron’s The Terminator and Aliens, Paul Verhoeven’s RoboCop and John McTiernan’s Predator. While Aliens may have already been a sequel, the other three have gone on to be sequelized, rebooted and reinvented countless times over the last 30+ years across almost every conceivable form of media including films, television, comic books, video games and more.

Naturally, every single one has fallen victim to the law of diminishing returns, but they won’t be going away anytime soon either. Dark Fate may have been the third Terminator reboot in the space of a decade to disappoint critically and commercially, but history has shown that much like the title character, it’ll be back. There’s an Alien TV show in the works for Hulu with Ridley Scott and Noah Hawley at the helm, while talk of the former returning to the world of Prometheus and Covenant for a third prequel is still very much on the table.

Abe Forsythe has replaced Neill Blomkamp at the helm of RoboCop Returns, while a Dick Jones prequel series is also in development for some unknown reason. As for Predator, 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is hard at work on the latest reboot for the intergalactic trophy hunters, although insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that multiple additional projects are in the works.

The tipster has now reported that an animated Predator show aimed at adults is in the works, although he doesn’t offer any more information than that. There were rumors making the rounds last year that Netflix were sitting on a completed Alien vs. Predator anime, but that trail went cold pretty quickly. Whether or not something else is in the works we’ll just have to wait and see, but 2D would certainly be a new and interesting format for the tiring franchise.