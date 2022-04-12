Anthony Mackie reveals when ‘Twisted Metal’ starts shooting

Twisted Metal will be tearing up the asphalt very soon. This will debut on Peacock and adapt the hit Sony PlayStation car combat franchise into what’s described as “a comedic half-hour” episodic show. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie will star as John Doe, “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives” who fights to survive within this post-apocalyptic world of chainsaws, flamethrowers, and homicidal clowns.

Now it seems that the final pieces of pre-production are coming together. Mackie has given an interview to ExtraTV where he was asked how he was preparing for the show. The tweet mistakenly says he’s talking about Captain America 4, but check it out:

“I start filming in a few weeks. Eating a lot of vegetables and chicken breasts.”

He went on to hype up the action:

“If you remember the video game it’s just us driving cars, blowing stuff up, and trying to make it to New San Francisco.”

That last comment may hint at the plot. The Twisted Metal games are generally set within combat arenas, though Mackie’s mention of a final destination may be a clue that the game has been reworked into a Death Race style concept in which the goal isn’t necessarily to eliminate the other racers but to reach ‘New San Francisco’.

This ties into what we’ve already been told: that Mackie’s character is on a mission to deliver a mysterious package while being pursued by all manner of eccentric and murderous weirdos — including one driving a very familiar ice cream truck.

Twisted Metal should be a big location shoot, so let’s hope we get a look at the vehicles and sets in the next few weeks. No word on a release date yet, but if it’s shooting now expect it to land in mid to late 2023.