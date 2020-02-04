Anthony Mackie Is Takeshi Kovacs In Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer

It’s no secret that Altered Carbon was one of Netflix’s biggest hits back in 2018. Based on Richard Morgan’s 2002 novel, the thrilling sci-fi series took us on a crazy ride through a very cool cyberpunk world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies.

The plot followed detective Takeshi Kovacs, who was played by Joel Kinnaman, and while the character himself is coming back for more, it’ll be a different actor in the role as this time, he’ll be inhabiting a new body. And that new body just so happens to belong to the MCU’s next Captain America, Anthony Mackie.

Yes, the Marvel star is set to take the lead in season 2 and you can catch your first glimpse of him in the role up above, with Netflix dropping a new trailer earlier today that teases what’s to come. It’s not much, but given that the show returns on February 27th, it should definitely whet fans’ appetites as they wait for the main course.

Speaking about what we can expect to see when the series returns, Altered Carbon creator Laeta Kalogridis said in an interview that they want to explore more of the psychological and social implications that come along with being able to change your body.

“The idea that this kind of technology creates interesting intersections between your idea of your physical self and your idea of your inner or spiritual self, or your idea of being fluid in some way, certainly the idea of reassigning your gender, becomes a whole lot easier if you don’t actually have to do it surgically. At the very least it becomes different. You are still in a body you weren’t born in. And I think exploring the idea of being able to recreate the physical self in another different way, I mean we’ve barely scratched the surface of that. And LGBTQ, and so many issues and the ways in which we feel comfortable or uncomfortable in our physical bodies, are things that I think the show is very right to explore, but has not yet been able to do. Certainly first season. We touched on it a little bit — but not much.”

Sounds good to us, and with the cyberpunk genre seeing a bit of a resurgence lately, season 2 of Altered Carbon should definitely go down well with viewers. We imagine that Netflix will give us at least one more trailer as well before it arrives, so expect a better look at what’s on the way in the coming weeks. For now, though, this quick teaser above is certainly tantalizing and we can’t wait to see more of Mackie in the role and where the story goes from here.