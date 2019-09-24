Aqualad Debuts In New Titans Photos

Amazing as it may seem, the Arrowverse hasn’t touched every toy in the DC box. The CW may have license to a ton of heroes and villains, sure, but there remain enough for the programming lineup boasted by the DC Universe streaming service to keep things fresh.

If anything, Titans has done a fine job of making fans’ dreams come true. In short, it’s given us the first live action versions of Raven, Beast Boy, Starfire, and Jason Todd, with that trend continuing on into the second season which is currently unfolding. Though we’re still waiting to be introduced to Superboy, it should please you to know that Aqualad is coming to town later this week.

In a handful of photos taken from the next episode to air, which is incidentally titled “Aqualad,” we see the older members of the group joined by their Atlantean compatriot. As you browse the gallery below, you’ll quickly find that the producers haven’t adapted Young Justice‘s Kaldur’ahm, instead opting for the more classic Garth, played here be Drew Van Acker.

If you’re wondering why Dick Grayson is wearing his old Robin costume instead of the Nightwing one he’ll don soon enough, that’s because we’re in for a flashback episode. That’s right, we’ll have to wait a little longer to pick up on that cliffhanger showing Deathstroke kidnapping Jason Todd, but I, for one, don’t mind learning more about the history of this iteration of the team.

For more info regarding “Aqualad,” be sure to check out the official synopsis:

Four years ago, Dick, Donna, Hank, Dawn and Garth aka Aqualad (guest star DREW VAN ACKER) are living together in Titans Tower, thriving as a superhero team, and growing into a tight-knit family. But their personal feelings start to bleed more and more into their work, and with the arrival of a new villain, the Titans begin to question their destiny as heroes.

Titans airs on Fridays on DC Universe.