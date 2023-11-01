While we don’t know if Sam Jeffries is still — for lack of a better phrase — backed up after her Bachelor In Paradise journey, the second-most asked question of the season has finally been answered.

Upon arriving in Sayulita, Mexico, Sam Jeffries and Aaron Schwartzman instantaneously hit it off with one another, finding themselves connected at the hip from day one and beyond. Even with the insufferable Peter Cappio trying to steal her away, the 28-year-old remained faithful to Aaron, ultimately proving that their connection was as strong as can be.

While things seemed to be smooth sailing between Sam and Aaron, the pair ran into a bit of a poo poo problem after just nine days on the beach…

After going nearly two weeks without using the bathroom, the medical team had to take matters into their own hands, saying that if Sam did not experience any bowel movement within 24 hours of speaking with the doctor, she would have to leave Paradise to deliver a “poop baby” back in the United States — how awful is that?

Unfortunately for the two lovebirds, Sam failed to use the restroom within the given time period, forcing her to leave Paradise a few days shy of the second rose ceremony of the season.

With Aaron forming a connection with Sam (and only Sam) during his time on the beach, he failed to receive a rose at the beginning of episode five, causing him to leave Paradise as well.

With the duo leaving Sayulita, Mexico separately, but equally as single, did Sam and Aaron rekindle their romance beyond Paradise? Keep scrolling to find out…

Are Aaron Schwartzman and Sam Jeffries from Bachelor In Paradise season 9 still together?

In a collaborative post shared via Instagram yesterday (Oct. 31), the pair confirmed that they are no longer together romantically, however, they are still “the best of friends” — how sweet is that?

Sam wrote, “Different views on faith took Aaron and I on separate paths, but the twist? We’re still the best of friends. 🫶🏼🌹 We may not be soulmates, but we’re ‘bowl-mates’ for life. 😅💩 My relationship with Jesus will always be my #1 priority – and I’m so beyond grateful for our friendship! 🤍”

With Sam’s commitment to find a God-fearing man (just like herself), numerous members of Bachelor Nation took to the comment section to express how proud they are of her for staying true to her values. Genevieve Parisi gushed, “I love you both! 🤍” while Davia Bunch shared, “Besties 🫶🏻💕.” Meanwhile, Olivia Lewis wrote, “Schwartzy and Sam Sam 🤎 two grade A human beings… Also love a God-fearing woman!!!!”

More of Sam and Aaron’s Bachelor In Paradise castmates made an appearance in the comment section of the post as well, such as Aaron Bryant, Tanner Courtad, Sean McLaughlin, Will Urena, Greer Blitzer, and more. To top it all off, Joan Vassos of The Golden Bachelor even commented, “Beautiful message from a beautiful soul. Friendships usually last longer anyways!!!” — does it get any kinder than that?

While Sam Jeffries and Aaron Schwartzman might not be a match made in heaven, we could not be happier seeing the two of them maintain a friendship with one another beyond the beach.

Even though the duo is missed already, tune into new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC — with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day — to see how the rest of season 9 unfolds.