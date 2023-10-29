‘He gave me the ick’: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ viewers believe that one contestant’s journey has gone on far too long

Having this contestant stay past episode 5 was NOT on our 2023 bingo card...

During episode 5 of Bachelor In Paradise, the hot new bombshell from Bachelor In Paradise: Canada, Sam Picco, really let viewers down…

Hitting the beach just moments before the rose ceremony, Sam was given the opportunity to save one of the single men from elimination, but with so many hunks to choose from, who was the lucky individual?

Did she pick the flaming hot fireman, Aaron Schwartzman? Did she pick the picture-perfect Ken doll doppelgänger, Sean McLaughlin?

Nope!

To the surprise of Bachelor Nation fans across the globe, Sam gave her rose to the infamous Peter Cappio, sending Aaron and Sean (as well as Will Urena and John Buresh) back to the United States.

To say the least, Bachelor In Paradise viewers were heartbroken to see a few of their favorite men leave Paradise single, with some even advocating for one of the departed individuals to be the lead of The Bachelor (after Joey Graziadei, of course).

More importantly, said viewers were annoyed that Peter would be gracing their television screens for another week or two as well…

Keep scrolling to see what Bachelor Nation fans have to say about Peter Cappio receiving a rose from Sam Picco at the beginning of episode 5, as well as why they believe that his journey has gone on far too long.

Photo via ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Why is this person still on the beach??? He brings absolutely nothing to Bachelor In Paradise,” @stimmtnicht shared via Reddit to get the conversation started, accompanying a photo of Peter himself.

Garnering 156 upvotes and 78 comments, Bachelor In Paradise viewers had some not-so nice things to say about the airline pilot…

@Bornreckless803: “He gives me the ick.” @ilovecorbin: “His personality just gives off condescending.” @sky_blue_true: “For real though why was he ever on the beach or cast on The Bachelorette at all.” @hallucinojenic: “Thank you — I cannot stand this guy! He’s such a clout chaser too. Eliminated night one, why are you even here? And that Instagram handle, we see what you’re doing!!!”

After being accused (by viewers at home, as well as his Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise co-stars) of joining Bachelor Nation for fame and followers, Peter Cappio has proven time and time again that he is there for the wrong reasons.

Plus, we all remember the “FP” fiasco during the “Men Tell All” episode of The Bachelorette — yikes!

On the other hand, a few individuals actually enjoy Peter’s presence on the beach and believe that he could have a real future with Sam.

@Barcelona539: “I think he’s sweet!” @No-Butterscotch4077: “Honestly, in the sense that Sam has never met any of these people before so was choosing between four men based only on looks and less than five minutes of conversation, I’d pick him too (or John). He’s hot! Plus, she’s 30 and he’s 33.”

Is Peter Cappio as insufferable as Bachelor In Paradise viewers think he is, or will he turn his act around now that he is pursuing a relationship with the stunning Sam Picco?

To find out for yourself, tune into brand-new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day. With some hot new arrivals on the way, this season is sure to be one for the books!