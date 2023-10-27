‘Bachelor in Paradise’ fans are advocating for one of the departed men to be the next ‘Bachelor’

This can't be the last we see of this man on our television screens...

It’s a sad day in Bachelor Nation…

After last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, we lost some of the season’s most beloved men: Sean McLaughlin, Aaron Schwartzman, Will Urena, and (most importantly) the one and only John Buresh.

John B. hit the beach in episode four of Bachelor In Paradise, and he unfortunately found himself hopping back on a flight just mere hours after his arrival — poor thing!

As soon as John. B entered Paradise, he had his sights set on the stunning Eliza Isichei, taking her on a dinner date under the stars, complete with dancing and live music. Putting all of his eggs in one basket, John B. had his sights set on one woman and one woman only, and due to her strong connection with the handsome Aaron Bryant, he ultimately found himself unlucky in love.

With Eliza giving her rose to Aaron B. at the start of episode five, John B. was forced to leave Paradise far too soon, shattering the hearts of viewers across the globe.

JOHN B. GOING HOME ON HIS FIRST WEEK??? THIS IS SO UNACCEPTABLE!!! #BachelorInParadise #BIP pic.twitter.com/vcYhlJRmPI — crazy bachelor fan (@crzybachelorfan) October 27, 2023

John B going home?? This is just not acceptable #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/gpIJUtQuGd — Kory’s Defense Lawyer (@lipgalllaghers) October 27, 2023

Not our sweet John B going home #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/IEECiIu3xU — vanessa (@assenavmarie) October 27, 2023

Fortunately, the 28-year-old was able to laugh about his short-lived Bachelor In Paradise journey, taking to Instagram to reflect on the experience (as well as drop a clever Outer Banks-related joke).

He shared with his 23.6k followers, “Swipe for an accurate representation of my time in Paradise 🏝️ Appreciate all the love and support everyone! Sorry John B. couldn’t bring it on home. #bachelorinparadise #speedrun #worldrecord“

Warming the hearts of Bachelor Nation-lovers everywhere, some of his castmates shared their love and support in the comment section of the post — how sweet is that?

Will Urena got the ball rolling: “My boy Johnny B! ❤️🔥 you are a king! I would gave you my rose just based off your dance moves.”

“Off the Griddy but still in our hearts 🫶🏿 always,” Aaron Bryant dished.

Last, but certainly not least, Olivia Lewis expressed what all of us have been thinking since John B. first grazed our television screens this past summer: “I still want John B. for Bachelor.”

Naturally, viewers were in agreement with Olivia’s comment, devastated to see that John B. did not find love in Paradise — he deserves to find his perfect match!

Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise took to social media to advocate for John Buresh being the Bachelor, much like they did when Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette came to a close.

Anyone else experiencing some major deja vu?

I feel bad for John B. Came in to late to make any meaningful connections. Would love to see him as The Bachelor. #BachelorInParadise — Mike (@mike_h1990) October 27, 2023

John B really ought to be Bachelor though.

There is not an ounce of humor in me. This is very serious. #BachelorInParadise — Rachel 💜✨ (@NoteRachel) October 27, 2023

ABC I am once again asking yall to make John B the Bachelor at some point!!! 😭 #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/NEUAsrHA8N — Steph R. 🦋🌻 (@stephdizzle11) October 27, 2023

There are countless reasons why John B. should be the Bachelor, from his authenticity to good looks to his sense of humor and beyond.

To top it all off, given that he is Chinese and American (even bringing a fortune cookie to Charity on night one of The Bachelorette), this hunk could make history as the first Bachelor of Asian descent — he could truly be the trailblazer that Bachelor Nation has been needing!

Until then, tune into brand new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day — with some hot new arrivals on the way, this season is sure to be one for the books!