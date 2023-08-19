7 reasons why John Buresh should be the lead on the next season of ‘The Bachelor’

If you are a fan of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, you would know that it is customary to announce the next lead during the “After the Final Rose” segment following the season’s finale episode.

With the conclusion of Charity Lawson‘s journey airing this Monday from 8pm to 11pm ET on ABC, our fingers are crossed that the one and only John Buresh is announced as the next Bachelor. We need to see him on our screens for a second time!

John currently works as a data scientist in New York, New York, bringing his brains and his beauty to the Bachelor mansion this season. Despite his blossoming relationship with Charity, the heartthrob was unfortunately sent home during episode 4, partially due to the shenanigans of the season 20 villain, Brayden Bowers.

While John may have not captured Charity’s heart during his time on The Bachelorette, he captured the hearts of fans everywhere, and there is no doubt that he deserves a second chance at finding love.

Instantly becoming a fan favorite this season, we can’t have John leaving The Bachelor franchise just yet. Given that the 27-year-old is single and ready to mingle after striking out with Charity, keep scrolling to see why John Buresh should be the lead on the next season of The Bachelor.

John is handsome

To kick things off, this one is self-explanatory… have you seen those abs?

The Bachelorette fans got to see John channel all different kinds of looks throughout season 20, whether it was wearing a spiffy suit and tie for the rose ceremonies, a speedo for the dodgeball group date, or a “birthday suit Ken” outfit (or lack thereof) for the Barbie group date, and he rocked each and every one.

With a smile that lights up the room and a stellar personality to match, John was one suitor we found especially attractive throughout his journey on The Bachelorette.

John is hilarious

John’s sense of humor really shined through during his time on The Bachelorette, making fans of the franchise fall in love with him even more as the season progressed.

Two of the most notable moments in his journey was his cheeky limo entrance, as well as his questionable outfit choice on the legendary Barbie group date.

To kick off his entire experience on The Bachelorette, John made a great first impression by giving Charity a fortune cookie outside of the mansion, sharing with her that it was a little Chinese and a little American, just like him. The fortune read, “You will meet the man of your dreams tonight. His name is John,” which caused Charity to let out a giggle.

Second, John selected “birthday suit Ken” as his outfit of choice during the Barbie group date (instead of one of the sexier options), making for one of the funniest moments of season 20.

It requires a lot of confidence to voluntarily wear a nude morphsuit and plastic wig on national television, and it takes even more confidence to share photos of himself in the costume to his 17.8k followers on Instagram. “The only thing tighter than our bond… is this suit,” he wrote to kick off his three-paragraph caption.

With a sense of humor that had us grinning from ear to ear every time he grazed our screen, we know that John would put it to good use as the lead of The Bachelor this fall.

John is talented

With just one look at the 27-year-old’s Instagram profile, we found his hidden talent: playing the guitar.

Out of John’s 21 posts on the platform, two of them are videos of him playing the guitar. One is from 2019 playing “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, and the other is from earlier this week playing “Bloom” by The Paper Kites. Despite the two videos being posted years apart, it looks like his musical skills are still top-notch.

In addition to this, John mentioned during his journey on The Bachelorette that he once played professional basketball. With a knack for both music and sports, is there anything this man can’t do?

With tons of different interests and hobbies, John would be an extremely engaging Bachelor to watch this fall. Hopefully we get to learn more and more about him!

John is genuine

While many suitors are known for going on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette to gain a social media following and land brand deals, it is clear that John is grateful for his time on The Bachelorette, despite it being cut short.

Out of all the men on Charity’s season, John’s Instagram post after his elimination was arguably the most heartfelt, writing out a nine-paragraph caption thinking everyone who made his journey on the show a great one:

“Man. What a journey. What an experience. I think I went through every emotion imaginable watching my final goodbye, however one emotion stands out above all: gratitude 🙏🏼 Never in my wildest dreams would I have predicted that the shy, insecure and scrawny kid from Minnesota was going to be singing and dancing on stage, playing dodgeball in a speedo and opening his heart on national television. I’m proud of where that kid started, but I’m even more proud of the growth I’ve made, a product of my environment and the amazing people around me.” “Charity, you are such a strong and authentic being, and beautiful on the inside and out. Thank you for taking a chance on me, for challenging me while also allowing me to be myself. Finding someone who shares the same faith and passions emboldens me to never settle for anything less. I’m excited to see how the rest of your journey unfolds and I have no doubt that as long as you trust your heart and intuitions, you’ll find your forever person ❤️”

John proceeded to thank his fellow contestants, his sister who encouraged him to go on the show, the people who have supported him throughout his journey and more, before concluding his caption with “My journey on The Bachelorette may have ended, but my journey for love is far from over. Love you guys.” Fans can’t help but speculate if this is his unofficial Bachelor announcement… fingers crossed!

Regardless, with words that clearly stem straight from the heart, it is evident that John is a genuine individual who was on the show for the right reasons.

John would be the first Asian American Bachelor

As The Bachelor franchise has continued to grow over the years, fans have been advocating for more diversity casting-wise, specifically when it comes to Asian American representation.

Just last year, fans took to social media to advocate for Ethan Kang, one of Rachel Recchia‘s suitors, to be the next Bachelor, however, Zach Shallcross was selected instead. Prior to this announcement, Ethan went on the Clickbait podcast, explaining that he would be open the idea of being the Bachelor, because Asian American representation within the franchise is so important:

“Obviously, being the lead is a role that comes with a lot of pressure, so being the first Asian Bachelor would be a little more intense, but I would wear it with pride… A lot of times in Western media today, Asians are represented as the quieter, shyer, nerdier doctors… I got a DM the other day from a mother who is white and married a Korean man and has Korean children and how her children don’t see a lot of Asian men in a romantic lead role on screen, so for that to be a role that I could potentially take on and have that first Asian love story on TV on the biggest reality love show, [that] would be huge.”

Despite Ethan’s role in Bachelor Nation slowly fading away, he expressed why Asian American representation needs to be much more prominent in television (especially in a “romantic lead role”) in a truly beautiful way.

Given that John is Chinese and American (even bringing a fortune cookie to Charity on night one), we would love to see him make history as the first Bachelor of Asian descent. He could be the trailblazer that Bachelor Nation has been needing!

Fans of The Bachelorette want him to be the next Bachelor

If you were to look at any meme account that posts The Bachelorette content, there is hardly anything that paints John in a negative light. The public seems to adore him!

Fans have even taken to Twitter to share their love for the Minnesota native, with thousands of tweets campaigning for him to be the next Bachelor:

Given that the past two Bachelors, Clayton Echard and Zach Shallcross, were not the most popular contenders among fans of the franchise, making John the next Bachelor would be a slam dunk.

Charity wants him to be the next Bachelor

You heard it here folks! Despite John’s early elimination on The Bachelorette, Charity would pick him to be the next Bachelor if she was given the choice.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly after the “Men Tell All” episode, the Bachelorette answered the question we all have been wondering: “If you had to choose the next Bachelor from all the guys who were present at the ‘Men Tell All,’ who would it be and why?”

“Hands down, my vote is for John B. He’s very charismatic, but in a very wholesome way. It’s not like, let me lead with my charm and then do some crazy s**t later. He is just a well-rounded guy. A lot of people are captivated by his personality, and he really is someone who I feel is very genuine at his core and sincere. That makes for a really great lead in my opinion.”

Given that Charity’s final three men are nothing short of spectacular (seriously though, Dotun, Joey and Aaron might just be the best final three in The Bachelorette history), it is safe to say we trust her judgement.