Are Aurelia Lamprecht and Johnny Middlebrooks from ‘Love Island Games’ still together?

Airing on Peacock for less than a month, the inaugural season of Love Island Games was extremely short-lived, bringing together fan-favorite islanders from international iterations of the beloved competition series for a show unlike anything fans of the franchise had seen before.

Despite only running from November 1 to November 21, contestants formed undeniable connections. Romantic highlights were Justine Ndiba / Jack Fowler, Cely Vazquez / Eyal Booker, and late bloomers Aurelia Lamprecht / Johnny Middlebrooks (who coupled up with one another on day 14).

Johnny had quite the journey on Love Island Games, locking lips with both Imani Wheeler and Cely Vazquez (his ex-girlfriend from season 2 of Love Island: USA) upon his arrival on day 2, before pursuing islanders like Liberty Poole, Jess Losurdo, Courtney Boerner, and more. While he was a heartbreaker over and over again, causing quite a bit of controversy within the villa, Johnny found his perfect match in Aurelia Lamprecht from season 4 of Love Island: Germany upon her arrival on day 12, which occurred alongside five other bombshells — Deb Chubb, Zeta Morrison, Tina Provis, Mitch Hibberd, and Scott van-der-Sluis.

Given that Aurelia and Johnny paired up with one another just days before the finale, the duo coasted into the final duel of the season, though fell short to Justine and Jack and scored a second-place finish. While they didn’t earn the $100,000 cash prize, Aurelia and Johnny left Fiji with something much more valuable than money – love.

Because of their undeniable connection, fans of the Love Island franchise have just one burning question: are Aurelia Lamprecht and Johnny Middlebrooks still together post-filming?

Photo via Peacock

Johnny spilled all of the tea in an interview with Life & Style. He explained that while Aurelia and Johnny are not in a committed relationship with one another at the moment, they talk to each other as much as they can. The pair also have to reckon with a time difference, as she lives in Germany and he lives in the United States. However, as Johnny said “We FaceTime all the time, and I get to talk to her when the episodes come out and see how she feels.”

Despite appearing to only have a physical connection with one another in the villa, the Virginia native revealed that he and Aurelia had some great conversations and a much deeper bond than the hit competition show displayed on our television screens.

“We talked so much and we had such a deep connection in there, and I hate that they don’t show more of her. They just showed us kissing the whole time. I just want people from my mouth to know that Aurelia is genuinely such a sweet, kindhearted soul, and they didn’t show that. That sucks, because when she calls me and she’s sad about it, I hate that.”

Given that the duo still chats on the daily, Aurelia and Johnny are still extremely close with one another, however, Johnny concluded: “As far as us dating or being super romantic right now, it’s almost impossible from different countries.”

Nonetheless, it’s safe to say we will be keeping up with both islanders on Instagram to see where their connection goes from here.

To watch both Aurelia Lamprecht and Johnny Middlebrooks on Love Island Games, fans of the Love Island franchise can stream the entirety of the beloved competition series on Peacock as we anxiously await a second season.