Who are the 6 new bombshells on ‘Love Island Games?’ The episode 14 arrivals, explained

Episode 14 of Love Island Games was filled with quite a few lows (most notably sending Liberty Poole and Mike Boateng home after a high-stakes duel), however, there was one high that had every viewer jumping for joy — six new bombshells entered the villa!

For those who are unfamiliar, Love Island Games brings together fan-favorite islanders from international iterations of the beloved competition series (from Love Island: USA to Love Island: UK to Love Island: Australia and beyond) for a “second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

Beginning with stunners like Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Imani Wheeler, new contestants have entered the villa every few days, including head-turners like Courtney Boerner, Megan Barton-Hanson, Johnny Middlebrooks, and more. Most recently, Zeta Morrison, Deb Chubb, Scott van-der-Sluis, Mitch Hibberd, Tina Provis, and Aurelia Lamprecht entered the villa, ready to make a splash (no pun intended).

To learn who these six new bombshells are beyond our television screens, as well as their history within the Love Island franchise, just keep scrolling…

Zeta Morrison (Love Island: USA season 4)

Photo via Peacock/YouTube

Zeta Morrison was a contestant on Love Island: USA season 4, and she was lucky enough to take home the cash prize in the end. Entering the villa on day one and immediately coupling up with Timmy Pandolfi, the duo coasted their way to finale night (despite exploring relationships with Jeff Christian Jr. and Bria Bryant in between), causing them to be crowned the champions of Love Island: USA season 4.

Despite exploring a relationship with one another outside of the villa, Zeta and Timmy called it quits in January of 2023, with Zeta sharing some red flags she saw in Timmy in a one-on-one interview with Murad Merali, all of which began just moments after they won Love Island: USA season 4.

Since their breakup, Zeta seems to be happier than ever, attending red carpets like the Kids Choice Awards, the British Fashion Awards, and more, as well as various movie premieres. She is even a Fashion Nova model, posting dozens of sexy solo shots on her Instagram profile (which has amassed over 600,000 followers).

Her newest endeavor? Competing on the inaugural season of Love Island Games, of course!

Deb Chubb (Love Island: USA season 4)

Photo via Peacock/YouTube

Just like Zeta, Deb Chubb was also a contestant on Love Island: USA season 4, coming in third place alongside Jesse Lamont Bray come finale night. Coupling up on day one in the villa and remaining faithful to one another until the very end (with the exception of the infamous Casa Amor week, where Deb coupled up with Kyle Fraser) Deb and Jesse made the decision to pursue a relationship with one another outside of the villa after their Love Island: USA journey came to a close, however, it was short-lived.

The duo called it quits in December of 2022, just four months after Love Island: USA wrapped (and one month before Zeta and Timmy’s split). Deb and Jesse announced via their respective Instagram stories that they are better off as friends rather than romantic partners — “I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways… We work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other. We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience… We are so grateful for all of the love and support and hope you will continue to support us in our individual journeys,” Deb shared with her 251,000 followers.

Despite failing to find her perfect match, Deb is still extremely invested in the Love Island franchise, hosting a finale party for season five of Love Island: USA, attending a pop-up villa for Love Island: USA in Austin, and now competing on the inaugural season of Love Island Games.

Scott van-der-Sluis (Love Island: UK season 10 and Love Island: USA season 5)

Photo via Peacock/YouTube

Entering the villa as a bombshell on day 11, Scott van-der-Sluis had a rather lackluster journey on Love Island: UK. Attempting to form a connection with Catherine Agbaje, Jess Harding, Amber Wise, Abi Moores, and more, Scott found himself unlucky in love time and time again during his time on the hit competition show, causing him to be dumped from the villa on day 56, just short of the finale. Fortunately for viewers, his time within the Love Island franchise did not end there…

Almost instantaneously after being dumped from the villa, Scott caught a flight to Fiji to join Love Island: USA as a bombshell as well, where he found himself failing to find his perfect match for the second time. Despite going on dates with both Kassy Castillo and Imani Wheeler, he coupled up with Johnnie Garcia at the re-coupling ceremony, however, they were eliminated just one week later after being deemed the “least compatible couple.”

Now, competing on the inaugural season of Love Island Games, Scott has made history as the contestant to appear the most times on the hit competition show, being a part of three different iterations of Love Island in under three months — how wild is that?

Despite admitting to being on Love Island Games for the money, will Scott unexpectedly find love this time around? Only time will tell…

Mitch Hibberd (Love Island: Australia seasons 3 and 4)

Photo via Peacock/YouTube

Mitch Hibberd might have won season 3 of Love Island: Australia, but he is back and better than ever, ready to take home the cash prize for a second time on Love Island Games. Mitch had quite the journey on season 3 of Love Island: Australia, remaining faithful to Tina Provis throughout his time in the villa (with the exception of day 10, where he coupled up with Emily Ward and Tina coupled up with Taku Chimwaza), coasting them all the way to finale night and earning them the win.

Just three months after Love Island: Australia wrapped, Mitch and Tina took to their respective Instagram stories to announce their split (amid allegations that Mitch cheated on Tina with Emily post-filming), however, the pair got back together with one another shortly after. With both individuals returning for season 4 of Love Island: Australia, the duo rekindled their romance in the villa, however they broke up once and for all shortly after their second time on Love Island: Australia came to a close.

With both Mitch and Tina appearing on the inaugural season of Love Island Games, our fingers are crossed that the two lovebirds find their way back to one another. You know what they say — third time’s the charm!

Tina Provis (Love Island: Australia seasons 3 and 4)

Photo via Peacock/YouTube

Could there be trouble in paradise? As mentioned, Tina Provis entered the villa alongside Mitch during episode 14, adding another set of exes to the villa (along with Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, of course).

As mentioned, Tina and Mitch took to Instagram to announce their breakup back in January of 2022, despite getting back together a few months later — “This is difficult for me, as my instinct is to deal with this in private, however, I have been living a very public life, and for that reason, I want to speak openly on here so that I never have to address it on the internet again. It’s with a very sad, heavy heart that I tell you guys, Mitch and I are no longer together. I’m so devastated to be sharing this news with you and I am still processing the situation. Sadly, this was not our time and we agreed that the best decision for us right now is to part ways,” Tina shared with her 168,000 followers.

While Tina appears to be living her best life, modeling for brands like Hello Molly, attending sporting events like the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and more based on her Instagram profile, she might just find someone to share it with on the inaugural season of Love Island Games.

Who knows? Maybe Mitch is her perfect match after all…

Aurelia Lamprecht (Love Island: Germany season 4)

Photo via Peacock/YouTube

Aurelia Lamprecht experienced heartbreak on season 4 of Love Island: Germany, but that did not stop her from trying her luck at love for a second time on Love Island Games. Aurelia entered the villa on day one (just moments after the re-coupling ceremony), giving her the opportunity to “steal” whichever islander she wanted for herself. She decided to couple up with Henrik Stoltenberg (“stealing” him from Anna Iff), however, their relationship did not last long.

After breaking up with Henrik, Aurelia decided to self-eliminate from the beloved competition series on day 25, as she failed to make a connection with any of the other contestants besides Henrik — poor thing!

With the sneak peek of episode 15 teasing a relationship between her and Johnny Middlebrooks on Love Island Games, could Aurelia finally find her perfect match? Only time will tell…

To see whether or not Zeta Morrison, Deb Chubb, Scott van-der-Sluis, Mitch Hibberd, Tina Provis, and Aurelia Lamprecht find love, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.