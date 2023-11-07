Are Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 4 still together?

Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray were definitely the quirkiest couple in the villa during season 4 of Love Island: USA and fans of the Love Island franchise absolutely adored them for it. There is a reason why they are two of the most beloved islanders to date!

For those who are unfamiliar, Deb and Jesse came in third place on Love Island: USA — falling short to Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi and Sydney Paight and Isaiah ‘Zay’ Campbell come finale night — and their journey on the beloved competition series was rather smooth sailing from start to finish.

Coupling up on the very first day and remaining faithful to one another until the very end — with the exception of the infamous Casa Amor week, where Deb coupled up with Kyle Fraser — Deb and Jesse made the decision to pursue a relationship with one another outside of the villa.

With Jesse moving from Texas to California to live closer to Deb (who is from Redondo Beach), things seemed to be nothing short of spectacular between the two lovebirds after leaving the villa hand-in-hand, but did their relationship last?

Are Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray still together?

Photo via Peacock

While Deb and Jesse seemed to be in it for the long haul, the duo called it quits in December of 2022 — just four months after Love Island: USA wrapped — announcing via their respective Instagram stories that they are better off as friends rather than romantic partners.

Seriously? Is love even real anymore?

“I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Deb revealed to her 250,000 followers via Instagram. “We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other. We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience… We are so grateful for all of the love and support and hope you will continue to support us in our individual journeys.”

While Jesse did not create a statement, he reshared Deb’s post instead, adding a few words of his own. “I wanna thank you all for the kind words & support through it all. Y’all helped me grow a lot this summer! You guys mean the world to me,” he shared with his 196,000 followers via Instagram.

While Jesse appears to be focusing on modeling and fitness, Deb is still extremely invested in the Love Island franchise, hosting a finale party for season five of Love Island: USA, attending a pop-up villa for Love Island: USA in Austin, Texas, and even signing up to compete on the inaugural season of Love Island Games.

To watch Deb Chubb’s journey to find love (once again) from start to finish, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.