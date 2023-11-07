Are Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 4 still together?

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi might have won season 4 of Love Island: USA, but fans of the Love Island franchise have just one burning question — are they still together?

Zeta and Timmy entered the Love Island: USA villa on day one and immediately coupled up with one another, however, they were not together from start to finish. In fact, the duo endured a bit of a rocky road.

Shortly into their respective Love Island: USA journeys, Zeta and Timmy explored a few other islanders (specifically Jeff Christian Jr. and Bria Bryant), however, the duo ultimately ended up reconnecting with one another on day 13. You know what they say — absence makes the heart grow fonder!

Remaining coupled up with each other all the way to day 32 (which doubled as finale night), the pair ended up winning the $100,000 cash prize, making the decision to split it equally. As their Love Island: USA experience came to a close, Zeta and Timmy pursued a relationship with one another outside of the villa, but viewers cannot help but wonder whether or not it will last long-term.

Are Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi still together?

Unfortunately for fans of the Love Island franchise, Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi broke up towards the beginning of this year.

While Timmy wanted to post a joint statement via social media to announce their split, Zeta had other plans, spilling all of the tea in a one-on-one interview with Murad Merali (which was posted to his YouTube channel on Jan. 20). Needless to say, Zeta did not hold back in the hour-long interview.

Throughout the video, the England native shared some red flags that she saw from Timmy, which began just moments after they won season 4 of Love Island: USA. To name a few, Timmy never offered Zeta a ride anywhere (forcing her to walk home alone in Los Angeles into the early hours of the day), he would go days without speaking to her, he would bail on plans and vacations they had on the calendar, and more — yikes!

Since their split, the pair have not spoken to one another, with Timmy admitting that he felt hurt by Zeta’s decision to air out their dirty laundry.

“You could tell he felt like I had wronged him by exposing the truths of the situation,” the 30-year-old gushed in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. “He just changed his tune after he saw that I did the breakup podcast… and it’s like, ‘Oh, you’re upset with me for letting people know who you are?'”

Since the duo is not on speaking terms, the television personality also shared with PopCulture what she would tell Timmy if she was given the chance.

She dished, “It’s so hard to just summarize what I would want [Timmy] to know, because it’s so extensive, but I think I would just want him to know, it’s that Bob Marley quote where he says, ‘The most coward-like thing a man can do is awaken a woman’s heart with no intention to love her.’ I just feel like that’s what I would want him to know, and know that no matter how much he’s able to compartmentalize and do this and that or think that reality TV’s all bulls**t, it’s not that way for everyone else.”

While the pair definitely left things on bad terms, Zeta and Timmy appear to be happier than ever, with the former pursuing a career in the entertainment industry and the latter pursuing a career as a personal trainer.

In fact, Zeta is making her return to the Love Island franchise by competing on Love Island Games this fall, with viewers anxiously awaiting her arrival. To watch her second chance at finding love from start to finish, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.