Who is Zeta Morrison from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 4 and ‘Love Island Games’ season 1?

She's ready to take home the win for the second time!

As of Nov. 1, Love Island Games is officially underway, and a hot new bombshell is sure to shake up the villa upon her arrival…

For those who are yet to tune into the soon-to-be hit competition show, according to Peacock, the Love Island Games will give former islanders from the British, Australian, and American versions of Love Island “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

While stunners like Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Imani Wheeler and more have already embarked on their second chance at finding their perfect match (as well as earning a massive cash prize), beauties like Zeta Morrison are yet to arrive in Fiji.

In the summer of 2022, Zeta Morrison was crowned the champion of Love Island: USA season 4 alongside Timmy Pandolfi, however, as a cast member for the inaugural season of Love Island Games, it looks like she is now single and ready to mingle!

To learn who Zeta is beyond our television screens, as well as what happened between her and Timmy, just keep scrolling…

Who is Zeta Morrison?

Zeta Morrison entered the Love Island: USA villa on day one and immediately coupled up with Timmy Pandolfi, however, they were not together from start to finish.

Shortly into their journey, Zeta and Timmy explored a few other islanders (Jeff Christian Jr. and Bria Bryant), however, the duo ultimately ended up reconnecting with one another on day 13, remaining coupled up until finale night on day 32.

With the pair leaving the beloved competition series in love with one another (and splitting the $100,000 cash prize equally), Zeta and Timmy pursued a relationship with each other outside of the villa. However, it was extremely short-lived.

While Timmy wanted to post a joint statement via social media to announce their split, Zeta had other plans…

The Surrey, England native decided to announce the news via a one-on-one interview with Murad Merali instead, which was posted to his YouTube channel on Jan. 20. In the hour-long interview, Zeta did not hold back (to say the least).

Throughout the video, the 30-year-old shared some red flags surrounding her relationship with Timmy, which began just moments after they won Love Island: USA. Some of these included Timmy never offering her a ride anywhere, going days without speaking to her, being flaky when it comes to making plans, calling her “entitled” and other insulting names, and more. For Zeta’s sake, thank goodness that relationship is over!

Since their split, Zeta seems to be happier than ever, attending red carpets like the Kids Choice Awards, the British Fashion Awards, and more, as well as various movie premieres. She is even a Fashion Nova model, posting dozens of sexy solo shots on her Instagram profile (which has amassed over 600,000 followers). She is seriously slaying!

What is Zeta’s newest endeavor? Competing on the Love Island Games, of course…

To watch Zeta Morrison’s second chance at finding love from start to finish, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.