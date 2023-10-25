Are Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna from ‘RHOBH’ still friends?

Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna were two-fifths of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Fox Force Five but their friendship took a hit after Rinna’s exit from the show.

Richards and Rinna ended their time together on RHOBH on a rocky note following season 12 drama between Rinna and Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton. However, that didn’t stop the two women from having a great time together in September 2023 at Erika Jayne’s show at the House of Blues during the singer’s Las Vegas residency.

In an Amazon Live on March 1, Richards revealed that she and her former close friend Rinna hadn’t seen each other since the latter’s departure from RHOBH. “We were having some issues before. Obviously, you guys may know that,” she shared, according to a clip of the Live on TikTok. “And I texted her when I found out that she wasn’t coming back and, you know, like I said, unfortunately, we had that issue. But we’ll get past all that.”

In fact, the OG star of the franchise said she was “fine” with where things stood with Rinna. The following month, Richards echoed some of those comments in a conversation with Page Six. In another Live, she said, “I actually haven’t [talked to Rinna] in person,” but that there have been “messages or DMs, things like that.”

“If I saw her, I would of course be polite,” Richards continued. “We’ve sent messages and things, but I have not seen her in person, actually.” Despite that, Richards had nothing negative to say about Rinna and said she would be “missed” on RHOBH.

Four women of RHOBH‘s Fox Force Five — including Richards and Rinna — reunited in September 2023 to support Jayne at her Las Vegas residency. It was the first time Richards and Rinna were seen together since filming as they joined Dorit Kemsley in the audience of the show. Jayne, Kemsley, Richards, and Rinna all posted videos and photos of their time in Sin City on their Instagram, as Jayne called the group her “Pretty Mess Krewe.”

As for Kemsley, she captioned a photo of the four women backstage, “Girls just wanna have fun.” She later posted a photo of the women in a hotel room and wrote, “No cameras, just us. Congrats @theprettymess. We’re so happy to be here to support your Vegas residency!” A video posted to her Instagram also showed that during the show, the women all got on stage at one point as they were joined by some male dancers.