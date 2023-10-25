What is ‘RHOBH’ star Diana Jenkins’ net worth?

The Real Housewives franchise is bigger than most people realize.

More than 30 separate series make up the main body of the franchise, along with another nearly three dozen spin-offs. This franchise is genuinely bigger than the Marvel Cinematic Universe and continues to grow on a near-yearly basis.

A huge part of the allure behind that Real Housewives formula comes from the starring lineup. Each series highlights a different set of affluent women, based in their respective cities, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is easily among the most popular. It’s been on the air for more than 10 years and each fresh season manages to pull in new fans. Those fans flock to the series for its stars, some of whom are household names thanks to the show, and sport staggeringly high net worths. Of course, we all knew the women on Real Housewives were wealthy, but their actual bank accounts are still eye-poppingly full. Particularly for stars like Diana Jenkins, who’s made a huge amount of money both on and off the set of RHOBH.

Diana Jenkins’ net worth

Image via Bravo

Jenkins is a relatively short-lived addition to the RHOBH cast, but you’d never know it from her bank account. The fan-favorite cast member joined the series in its twelfth season but did not return for its thirteenth, which is sure to disappoint her fans. Still, it certainly won’t hurt her earning potential.

A hugely successful entrepreneur, 50-year-old Jenkins is worth $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She’s accumulated her massive wealth through a number of endeavors, including the launch of several businesses focusing in on jewelry, swimwear, music, and even beverages, but the bulk of her bank account is the result of her high-dollar divorce from Roger Jenkins.

Regardless of where it came from, that’s an impressive number in anyone’s book, proving that Jenkins doesn’t need RHOBH to be successful.