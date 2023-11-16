Are Lisa Celander and Imani Wheeler on good terms after ‘Love Island Games’ drama? The aftermath of the on-screen feud, explained

Lisa Celander of Love Island: Sweden definitely let her competitive side shine on the inaugural season of Love Island Games, despite having an extremely short-lived experience on the beloved competition series…

According to Peacock, Love Island Games brings together fan-favorite islanders from international iterations of the beloved competition series — from Love Island: USA to Love Island: UK to Love Island: Australia and beyond — for a “second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

With fan-favorite islanders like Liberty Poole, Kyra Green, Toby Aromolaran, and more packing their bags and leaving the villa far too soon, Love Island Games has proven time and time again to be a cutthroat competition, with Lisa departing from Fiji on day 6 alongside her partner, Curtis Pritchard, after proving herself to be a threat in the challenges.

Despite having a target on her back due to her physicality, another reason why Lisa and Curtis were sent home that fateful night was due to the feud that she had with Imani Wheeler that was disturbing the peace of the villa…

During the “Madix Mountain” challenge, hosted by Love Island superfan and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, Lisa called Imani “two-faced,” which was naturally not received well by the Love Island: USA alum.

Talking things out with one another later that evening, the conversation between Lisa and Imani did not go well, with the duo declaring that they would not be friends for the remainder of their respective Love Island Games journeys, but where do they stand now? Did they squash their beef? Are they still enemies?

Leaving viewers with dozens and dozens of burning questions, Lisa gave fans of the Love Island franchise all of the answers in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

According to Lisa Celander herself, she hopped on a phone call recently to chat with Imani and clear the air, admitting that the feud between the pair was all a misunderstanding and likely due to the language barrier between them.

“It’s cool between us right now,” Lisa revealed, prior to diving into the details. “When we had that chat, people have told me in America, when you say ‘We’re not going to be friends,’ that means that you have beef with each other, but in Sweden, we can say ‘We’re not going to be friends,’ but it can still be cool.”

After settling that Lisa’s seemingly innocent choice of words might have been what rubbed Imani the wrong way, she revealed that Imani has been extremely supportive since that moment, standing up for her while she has received backlash from viewers for her behavior on the hit competition show.

“I think both me and her don’t want to spread hate and negativity,” Lisa spilled, before admitting that she doesn’t have anything against Imani and wishes her the best.

While Lisa Celander has been greatly missed in the villa since her departure, fans of the Love Island franchise can catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock to see how the rest of the inaugural season unfolds — with six new bombshells entering the villa just last night (November 15), things are starting to get crazy!