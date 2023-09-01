Are ‘The Ultimatum’ season 2 couples still together?

Season two of one of Netflix‘s biggest reality dating shows has come to a close. Granted, it was a very short-lived season, thanks to the platform’s tendency to give subscribers everything at once — or, in this particular case, on two occasions exactly one week apart. Nevertheless, the hype surrounding The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On continues, with viewers now turning their attention to the participants’ lives outside the show.

Naturally, when dating show seasons wrap up, everyone wants to know whether or not couples survive past the final episode. Because let’s be honest, no matter how lovey-dovey the contestants may look in a season finale, it doesn’t mean that the pair is meant to last. After all, everything can change in an instant, especially when the cameras stop rolling.

Those rooting for true romance (aka most folks who watch the show in the first place) will be pleased to know that couples who entered season two of The Ultimatum are still together at the time of writing. But which ones made it?

Brian Okoyein and Lisa Horne

After dating Brian for about a year and a half (and six months of casual hook-ups prior), Lisa decided she had had enough of waiting for the big question. The only option for her, then, was to confront her partner with an ultimatum. Despite abandoning the show early in the season, the pair opted to continue their relationship and put the idea of marriage to the side for the time being. Don’t worry, because it’s definitely something that both are considering in the future, but currently, their focus is on working through their issues by attending relationship counseling, according to Lisa’s Instagram statement.

Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman

These lovebirds met two years ago and haven’t strayed too far from each other’s side since. Romantic partners and best friends, Kat and Alex seemed to have all the necessary elements to maintain a relationship, but one particular issue was preventing that. Unfortunately, the pair’s different communication styles were a persistent problem in Kat and Alex’s relationship, which led the former to issue an ultimatum. After some trial marriages with other participants, the two opted to stay together, and Alex finally made Kat’s dream come true by proposing to her. Right now, they’re keeping quite busy with wedding preparations.

Roxanne Kaiser and Antonio Mattei

When Antonio and Roxanne first became friends, they likely didn’t imagine where life would take them. After reconnecting a few years down the road, the two fell head over heels for each other and maintained a romantic relationship (on and off) for four years before entering the show. Their participation was tied to Antonio’s wish to marry the woman of his dreams, and Roxanne’s belief that marriage just wasn’t for her. Work and income seemed to be at the top of Roxanne’s priorities, but in the end, her love for Antonio spoke louder, and she accepted his marriage proposal. Now, the duo is still together and already has a set date for the wedding.

Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson

Who says that online dating never leads anywhere? Riah and Trey are proof that it does, as the two got to know each other and fell in love that way. While at first the relationship was kept long-distance, Riah eventually moved in with Trey, and the couple has been going steady for two years. With Riah unsure about where their partnership would lead and considering that Trey wasn’t putting in enough effort, the latter decided it was time for them both to either commit or call it quits. Fortunately, his ultimatum worked out in his favor, with Riah accepting his proposal. Currently, the pair remains engaged.

James Morris and Ryann McCracken

James and Ryann have been together the longest out of all the surviving couples from season two. Having met in high school at 16, the pair had been at each other’s sides for seven years before entering the show. Struggles with trust and communication were the main reasons that led Ryann to spring an ultimatum on James, believing that marriage would be the solution. The latter, however, wished to find a stable job before taking the big leap, but in the end, he opted to make Ryann his priority. At the time of writing, the two are engaged.

Of course, any (or even all) of these couples may still go back on their renewed commitments, as we never know what the future will bring. For now, though, they all seem happy together, and that’s all that matters.