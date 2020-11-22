Arrow Alum Katie Cassidy Wants To Play The Joker Or Catwoman

Given their extensive time in the superhero game, a lot of fans are currently wondering whether the cast of Arrow would be open to playing another such character now that the show has come to an end.

It may seem like the idea of being typecast is inevitable in big franchises like The CW’s Arrowverse. I mean, who could imagine Stephen Amell in a costume that doesn’t belong to the Green Arrow? The same is also true for his co-stars like David Ramsey (John Diggle) and Katie Cassidy (Black Siren), though the former has expressed interest in reprising his role if the network is up for it. And if the Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff ever gets off the ground, then Cassidy’s character will also be back alongside Mia and Dinah.

But it appears the actress is open to returning to the DC Universe in another capacity as well. During a recent interview, the Melrose Place star revealed that she’d love to portray Catwoman, saying:

“I’ve always been a big fan. Michelle Pfeiffer killed it as Catwoman. I also happen to be a big fan of cats.”

Cassidy also expressed interest in playing a female version of the Clown Prince of Crime. “I think I’d make a pretty good Joker,” she explained.

Laurel Lance has gone through one hell of a journey in the timeline of the Arrowverse. While the original Earth-1 version of the character was killed by Damien Darhk in season 4, the Black Canary soon returned to our screens in the form of the antagonistic Black Siren.

As Arrow built up to its final season, though, Laurel went through a contemplative and compelling redemption arc, ultimately turning into a hero that her deceased father would be proud of, which could explain why many don’t want her story to be over just yet. So, let’s hope that The CW goes through with producing the aforementioned spinoff series.