Arrow EP Teases An Update On Spinoff Series Coming Soon

While the story of Oliver Queen came to a close in the eighth and final season of Arrow, the penultimate episode served as a backdoor pilot for a spinoff series centering around his daughter.

Mia Queen, played by Katherine McNamara, had a huge role in the Green Arrow’s last outing and the “Crisis” event, during which she fought side by side with her father and even helped Sara and John Constantine resurrect him through the Lazarus Pit. Ever since making her debut in season 7, though, we’ve slowly come to realize that Mia’s part in the Arrowverse is more than just a reminiscence for the story of Oliver. Now that the former Green Arrow has sacrificed himself to rebirth the multiverse, Mia has taken up the mantle of her father to become the next protector of Star City.

The CW is currently busy developing several new spinoff shows for the Arrowverse, including Superman & Lois, but we’ve yet to hear anything about Green Arrow and the Canaries. Recently, though, a fan reached out to executive producer Marc Guggenheim and asked if there are any updates on the show’s development, and here’s what the Arrowverse producer had to say in response.

“We should receive word — one way or another — very, very soon,” he wrote.

Of course, while we’re not certain if The CW will decide to go forward with their plans, it’s worth noting that there’s a lot of potential in McNamara’s character, especially when you side her with Earth-2’s Laurel Lance and Juliana Harkavy’s Black Canary. If nothing else, the backdoor pilot actually showed us that a different group of vigilantes can create that same level of chemistry as in Arrow, even without Oliver.

Tell us, though, are you excited about Green Arrow and the Canaries? And what do you think about the show’s prospects? As usual, let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.