Arrow Fans Furious At The CW For Trying To Change Name Of The Arrowverse

Arrow may have wrapped up after eight seasons earlier this year, but the series’ legacy endures thanks to the huge number of superhero shows that continue to air on The CW. As the launchpad for an entire shared universe of titles, fans have been referring to it as the Arrowverse for years, and will likely continue to do so for the entire time that it exists.

However, now that Oliver Queen has ridden off into the sunset, it appears that the network are keen to change the name, presumably in an effort to distance their output from a series that isn’t on the air anymore. A new promo to hype the upcoming lineup of super-powered content has tried to force the name CWVerse onto the fanbase, and they’re definitely not having it.

For one thing, the title is as awkward and clunky as Sony’s SPUoMC, and over the last eight years, nobody seems to have even attempted to call it anything else. Arrow might be over, but the Arrowverse continues to thrive, and based on some of the social media reactions that you can check out below, people aren’t going to be changing their minds any time soon.

NO don't make me fight u. its always going to be the arrowverse, i won't take anything else. the cwverse sounds like some weird business name https://t.co/A1cFnM5juK — 𓍼🌼alizey🌼²⁴ʰ𓍯 (@hanispurplehana) September 4, 2020

I refuse to call it the CWVerse. #Arrowverse #ArrowverseForever — Truth Talks (@TruthTalks12) September 4, 2020

New Arrowverse Posters Prove Real Heroes Wear Masks 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

CWverse? CW its the fucking Arrowverse — Aces (@QuickShipper95) September 3, 2020

Dear @TheCW The #Arrowverse is always going to be call the Arrowverse not the "Cwverse", I hope you understand 🙂 — Jacko (@JackFlowy) September 3, 2020

yeah but arrowverse has meaning to it and atleast rolled off the top of my tongue smoothly now wtf is cwverse — dulce ♡︎ villain rights (@thorskirby) September 3, 2020

I don't even go here anymore but the CW renaming the Arrowverse to the CWverse makes no sense whatsoever bc the CW has many more shows that aren't in the same universe? Like I get Arrow ended but Arrow literally started all the other shows so why not keep Arrowverse? — Michelle (@911rickards) September 3, 2020

fans on here. CWverse even sounds weird. Arrowverse has a better ring to it.

If anyone in blue should lead the Arrowverse now in a new direction now that should be Supergirl since she has been here since day one and her and Barry started the CW Justice League in honor of Oliver pic.twitter.com/9l1LH7gsHv — Kara Danvers (@CatCoKDanvers) September 3, 2020

fuck them trolls, its the ARROWVERSE and there’s that. Stop trying to make cwverse happen, cw ugh 😓 — yeahlicity (@yeahcassie1) September 3, 2020

Ok I do NOT like “cwverse” at all. It does not have the same ring to it. That being said if you want any hope of anyone calling it that, well then you should give us what we want and pick up #greenarrowandthecanaries https://t.co/9hrVa86Pxe — Elizabeth Hopkins (@BethAnne87) September 3, 2020

how long until the CW realises that trying to change the Arrowverse to the CWVerse is a bad idea and back the fuck off — Domenico Lamberti (@Mobile_Dom) September 3, 2020

the cw trying to rename the arrowverse "the cwverse" is so ugly and shitty like they really don't know what the arrowverse is about i hate them so much yes i do — ell 🐤 22 (@dinahhdrake) September 3, 2020

Arrow might be responsible for launching the interconnected world, but The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman and the in-development Superman & Lois all still occupy the same narrative space even without the numerous crossover events, and just because the network wants to change the official name of their small screen franchise from the Arrowverse to the CWVerse, it doesn’t mean that the fans who have been enjoying these shows since 2012 are simply going to accept it. Especially when the new title is exponentially worse.