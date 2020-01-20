Arrow Series Finale Photos Bring Back Some Familiar Faces

Here we go, Emerald Archer fans. After eight seasons, Arrow is coming to an end. Last week’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” conclusion featured the second and ultimate death of Oliver Queen, but there’s still two episodes of the original Arrowverse show to go. Tomorrow brings us the backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries and then we have the big one, the series finale. And from these photos, it looks like we can expect an emotional, star-studded hour.

As has long been confirmed, Emily Bett Rickards is returning as Oliver’s wife Felicity Smoak for the finale. These pics promise it’ll be a substantial comeback for her, too, as it looks like she’ll be the heart of the episode. What’s more, several other ex-members of Team Arrow will also be dropping by Star City. Thea Queen (Willa Holland) and Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) are depicted reuniting, and even Rory Regan (Joe Dinocol) is back. Sadly, it’s not for a happy occasion.

The bulk of these photos showcase Oliver’s funeral, which is attended by his closest friends – John Diggle (David Ramsey), Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and, yes, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) – as well as the whole of the Queen family. Including daughter Mia (Katherine McNamara), son William (Jack Moore) and a couple who are supposed to be dead. It seems that the reality reboot of “Crisis” has resulted in the demises of Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson) and Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka) being unwritten.

For more, here’s the synopsis for the finale, titled “Fadeout”:

“Fadeout” — (9:00-10:01 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.

The episode will be preceded by an hour-long special, Hitting the Bullseye, which will feature interviews with the cast and crew as they reflect on the journey of the show over the past decade. Make sure to catch Arrow 8×10 “Fadeout” next Tuesday, January 28th.