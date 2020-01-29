Arrow Star Won’t Say Anything About Diggle’s Green Lantern Future

The Arrow series finale arrived last night and, amongst the sadness of saying goodbye to the Emerald Archer, it may have also said hello to an Emerald Knight. Fans have been theorizing for years that John Diggle could be the Arrowverse’s version of John Stewart, meaning he’s destined to become a Green Lantern, and the show’s last ever episode virtually confirmed this to be the case.

We last saw Diggle witnessing a green meteorite crashing into the Earth. He retrieves a small alien box from the wreckage and, though we don’t see what’s inside, the green glow that emanates from it tells us all we need to know: Diggle’s got himself a Power Ring.

So, what does this mean? Can we expect Diggle to return elsewhere in the Arrowverse, now suited and powered up as a member of the Green Lantern Corps? Well, at this point, we still don’t know. In an interview with THR, star David Ramsey was asked about this and couldn’t offer much clarification. “We’ll still see, believe it or not,” the actor said.

Arrow EP Marc Guggenheim was also speaking with the trade, and he gave us a bit more to work with. The producer explained that Diggle’s Green Lantern connection had to be carefully negotiated with DC, so they really can’t say anymore at this juncture.

“This was something that was worked out over a year ahead with DC Entertainment. We very specifically negotiated and discussed the parameters and I feel like to say anything beyond what we have showed you would violate our agreement with DC.”

Ramsey and Guggenheim’s silence is extremely intriguing. You can’t help but wonder if they’re being sworn not to reveal anything because there are plans to bring Diggle over to HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern TV series. This was already linked to the Arrowverse in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” after all. The Arrow finale did tee up the Diggle family for a move to Metropolis, though, which instead hints he’s got a future on Superman & Lois.

It’s fun to speculate, of course, but DC crossovers like this – especially involving a major property like the Lanterns – can become complicated, so it’s best not to get our hopes too high in case we’re on the wrong track. At the very least, Diggle finding a Power Ring in the Arrow finale was a true punch-the-air moment for fans.