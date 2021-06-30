Arrow Star Katherine McNamara Says She’s Down To Return As Mia

After pulling off what was essentially the biggest crossover in the history of television, The CW has now embarked on a new era of the Arrowverse, though one where the fate of many characters remains uncertain.

One of these major players, in particular, is Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak, Oliver and Felicity’s daughter, who, with the help of the Monitor, went back in time and helped his father in the war against the Anti-Monitor during the final season of Arrow. After her farewell, though, the character’s future and Star City’s new timeline are unclear.

Back when the Crisis came to a close, the producers were planning a spinoff show titled Green Arrow and the Canaries, featuring the return of McNamara, Katie Cassidy, and Juliana Harkavy in their respective roles as the green-hooded vigilante of Star City, Black Siren, and Black Canary.

They even made a backdoor pilot, which premiered as the penultimate episode of the show. But due to undisclosed reasons, the network has canned the series indefinitely, leading many fans to wonder if Mia will ever return, whether in her own show or other crossover events down the line.

While we don’t have a conclusive answer to that yet, McNamara would jump at the opportunity to come back. In a recent chat with Collider, here’s what the Arrow star had to say on the matter.

“Look, the Arrowverse is what it is and I have no idea what their future plans are, but I would jump at the chance to go back and play again,” She explained. “There are so many wonderful people over at WB and The CW and the whole Berlanti world. I love working there and, if they ever need me back. I’m happy to go shoot arrows again.”

Now that Stephen Amell’s time on Arrow has come to an end, and Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl is following suit in the ongoing final season, The CW may find itself in shortage of heroes for their annual crossover events, so even if Mia doesn’t return in her own series, there’s a chance she might return as a supporting character in the future.