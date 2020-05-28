Arrow’s Stephen Amell Has Been Answering Fans’ Text Messages This Week

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that’s currently sweeping the world, Arrow star Stephen Amell hasn’t failed this Earth.

Before all hell broke loose due to the COVID-19 outbreak officially turning into a worldwide pandemic, viewers sat through Oliver Queen’s last outing as the green-hooded vigilante of Star City in January. After sacrificing himself as Spectre to save the world from the Anti-Monitor, Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen essentially rebirthed the Arrowverse. But that wasn’t the last of what we saw from the Green Arrow. Amell reprised his role one last time for the series finale, titled “Fallout,” which gave the greatest hero in the multiverse the swansong that he deserved.

But it seems that the actor continues to keep the mentality of a hero, especially now that the world finds itself in need of more. While celebrities have tried to lift people’s spirits, some of their attempts have actually backfired. Not Amell, though. In fact, he’s done a lot in the past couple of months to keep a high level of interaction with his fans and help them in this period of self-isolation. The Arrowverse alum recently posted a number that you could actually text, promising that he’d send a video reply to everyone who sent him a message in 25 to 30 minutes.

Text me at 310.388.9714 I’m answering for the next 25 to 30 minutes. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 26, 2020

Did I mention I’m doing video responses to the text? pic.twitter.com/jJevdQF4nb — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 26, 2020

As the actor later revealed, 347 people sent a message in under 2 minutes, and he sent a video response to all of them. As Amell has demonstrated in the past couple of weeks, it’s safe to say that he may decide to do this again, so keep a watch out for any more of these opportunities if you’re a fan.

In any case, while the story of Oliver Queen on Arrow is over, The CW’s multiverse of heroes has still a long way to go. If there’s one thing we can say with absolute certainty, it’s that fans would definitely be stoked to see more of Amell, even as other alter egos of his character. For now, though, we’re just happy that he continues to interact with his followers like this.