Arrow Star Stephen Amell Says He’s Done With The Arrowverse

Worlds died, worlds lived, and by the end of the “Crisis” event in The CW’s Arrowverse, the fictional multiverse of superheroes that Oliver Queen launched back in 2012 with Arrow wasn’t the same.

Stephen Amell’s arc as a killer vigilante in the first season of the hit show to the man who, in the end, saved the entire world from the Anti-Monitor and gave birth to a new multiverse of heroes is one of the most in-depth character studies in the history of comic book stories. Even from the very beginning, the Green Arrow was practically carrying the Arrowverse with his popularity; hence the name. As such, the executive producers decided to pull out all the stops and give Amell’s character the ultimate swansong as the hero that started it all. And what better way to wrap the story of the green-hooded vigilante than by having him make a hero’s ultimate sacrifice? Or the Iron Man treatment, if you will?

Now, Oliver Queen is no more, and his story concluded when the eighth and final season of Arrow came to an end two months ago. The question that every fan is asking, though, is if Amell would ever return. During an Instagram chat today, something that the actor will be doing every day for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he was asked if he’d consider appearing in any of the other CW shows, to which he replied:

“No, I’m done. That was good. It was a good eight years but it was time to be done.”

Amell did admit, though, that it’s kind of odd watching promos for other Arrowverse shows now that his has come to an end.

“It was weird seeing promos for Supergirl and Flash and Batwoman again,” he continued. “It seems like a different lifetime. I don’t think I’ll be doing that again.”

The CW has a track record of resurrecting characters from the dead, and while the actor sounds resolute with this comment, we may just yet see him dress up in green again.

But would you like to see him return? Or do you think that was a conclusive and satisfying end for Arrow? Sound off in the comments section below.