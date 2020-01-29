Arrow Finale Confirms That [SPOILERS] Know About The Erased Timeline

As we’ve learned from the post-“Crisis” timeline in Arrow, Oliver Queen’s sacrifice didn’t just save the multiverse but also introduced certain changes to the history of the show.

To give you a quick recap, the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” saw the formation of Earth-Prime as the Green Arrow sacrificed himself to birth the universe anew. Now, the last two episodes of Arrow have shown us that Oliver has made a few key changes to this new timeline, including the resurrection of certain characters like Tommy Merlyn, Quentin Lance, and even Moira Queen who died under tragic circumstances in the name of his crusade.

But here’s the thing; one of the hallmarks of this new Earth is that, apart from the Seven Paragons who fought the Anti-Monitor alongside Oliver (Spectre), everyone else seems to not remember anything from the erased timeline. Though the final episode wastes no time to reveal that the people closest to Oliver are aware of their previous lives.

For instance, Moira remembers her tragic death at the hands of Slade Wilson, while Quentin can also recall that Earth-1 Laurel died as a member of Team Arrow. Tommy also claims that he’s conflicted about this new reality and struggles to retain both timelines.

What’s more interesting is the fact that Moira actually reveals this as part of the Emerald Archer documentary, meaning that the rest of the world is now also aware that their existence ended at some point, compelling Oliver to make the ultimate sacrifice and bring them all back.

This somehow clashes with what we learned on Supergirl, where it’s explained that J’onn decided not to restore everyone else’s memory as it would literally blow people’s minds. Though what if more people learned about this erased past? One thing is certain, though: the story of Oliver Queen on Arrow may have come to its end, but his fate will continue to influence the world as the Arrowverse develops in the years to come.