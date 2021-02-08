Arrow’s Stephen Amell Shows His Support For Superman & Lois

If the latest snippets for Superman & Lois are anything to go by, The CW is trying to reinvent its superhero formula from the ground up, and the multiverse of heroes is all for it.

After last year’s annual event, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which was essentially the biggest crossover story in the world of DC, the Arrowverse underwent several key changes. For starters, Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen, the man who kickstarted the entire franchise back in 2013, finally gave up the hood and the bow, bringing Arrow to a satisfying conclusion in its eighth season. As for the rest of the heroes, The CW recently announced the Girl of Steel’s next outing will be her last, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the same happen to The Flash soon, too.

All of this seems to indicate that Warner Bros. wishes to shift its focus to developing all-new series for HBO Max, but that doesn’t quite mean the Arrowverse is done. In fact, these past few months have been great for Superman & Lois in terms of media reception, and DC fans are passionately anticipating the show. Even Amell himself has shown his support for it, as you can see below.

This show looks awesome! https://t.co/wVtDOp2RbY — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 7, 2021

Superman & Lois will put a different spin on the story of the world’s most popular superhero. In this narrative, the Man of Steel and his wife struggle with maintaining a household and raising their twins, Jonathan and Jordan Kent, all the while trying to protect the world from whatever threat resurges from their adventurous former lives.

Tell us, though, are you excited about the upcoming series? And what do you expect to see from Tyler Hoechlin’s Kal-El in this particular iteration? Let us know in the usual place below.