Crisis On Infinite Earths Set Photo Reveals Tom Kavanagh’s Pariah

“Crisis On Infinite Earths” is shaping up to be the biggest crossover event The CW’s Arrowverse has ever seen. Adapted from the classic 1985 comic series, it’ll feature versions of heroes from various alternate universes joining forces to stop the Anti-Monitor.

We have Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh playing different Supermen (the latter portraying the Man of Steel from the Kingdom Come timeline), Batman ’66 alum Burt Ward showing up and Smallville’s Tom Welling joining the party, too. Perhaps most exciting though is that after 27 years of voicing Batman, Kevin Conroy will finally be playing the Dark Knight in live-action.

But for Arrowverse aficionados, one of the more interesting aspects will be seeing Tom Cavanagh as Pariah, and here’s our first look at him in full costume:

Cavanagh has appeared as many characters in The Flash, generally as different incarnations of Harrison Wells from across the multiverse. Pariah is his latest iteration though, adapting the key character from the original miniseries for the Arrowverse. He’s a genius scientist whose experiments result in his Earth being destroyed by the Anti-Monitor, and becomes doomed to witness the destruction of universe after universe. The Arrowverse’s take on him looks extremely comic-accurate as well, pretty much directly adapting his classic costume for the small screen.

It’s also nice to get another look at Brandon Routh’s Kingdom Come Superman. That costume appears to be a little bit on the cheap side, but Routh himself looks absolutely ripped in it (well, assuming that’s not padding). Perhaps all those jabs at him being a skinny Man of Steel in Superman Returns finally got to him. Regardless, I can’t wait to see how they handle this most gigantic and cosmic of storylines.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Supergirl on December 8th and runs across The CW’s shows until it concludes on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on January 14th.