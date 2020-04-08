Arrowverse Fans Are Loving Crisis On Infinite Earths All Over Again

The CW’s glut of Arrowverse shows are currently taking a bit of a break, seeing as the global lockdown has forced production to shut down. In the absence of new episodes, then, the network is rerunning the entire “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. The five-episode miniseries originally aired last December/January, and folks are loving the chance to relive the thrills of the biggest event ever attempted in DC TV history.

Yesterday (Tuesday the 7th), The CW aired the first two hours, the Supergirl and Batwoman episodes, back to back. You might remember that these opening installments featured many of the event’s biggest moments, including all those introductory cameos, the return of Tom Welling and Brandon Routh’s Supermen and Kevin Conroy making his first live-action appearance as Batman (albeit a dark, alternate version).

Obviously, as much as “Crisis” is a much-needed bit of escapist entertainment, it’s also ironic that it’s being shown again during a time of an actual, real-world crisis.

If you feel the world is falling apart around you, #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths is back this week to remind you it could always get rebooted, I guess #Supergirl #Batwoman — The Nickelodeon Fan Club (@thenickfanclub) April 8, 2020

We need Oliver Queen…

I just realized that ever since Oliver died in #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths the real world has been in an actual crisis. @CW_Arrow pic.twitter.com/icaKfoAxal — Dylan Reese (@DylanReese7) April 8, 2020

Well, they did tell us the Crisis was multiversal.

The CW is re-airing Crisis on Infinite Earths this week. Who would have thought we'd be watching it while an actual crisis is going on. — Josh Hertzberg (@DisabledgamerJH) April 8, 2020

“A masterpiece.”

Watching Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 2 This whole crossover mini series was a masterpiece. The Infinity War/Endgame of the Arrowverse pic.twitter.com/RD8DJbftR7 — Ryan Huelsman / DC’s New 52 Apologist (@TheAmazingRyGuy) April 8, 2020

Some have been waiting for this re-airing since it was announced a couple of weeks back.

Yep, we’re still crying, too.

It’s all still so incredible. And yep I’m still crying.😭🙏❤️#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/2BmS9wIaBn — Matthew Woolbright (@MatthewWoolbrig) April 8, 2020

None of us were ready to say goodbye to the Emerald Archer.

I forgot how emotional #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths made me.. I was not prepared to loose Oliver aka the green #Arrow .. pic.twitter.com/aWwe65zo4m — ☯₵฿₲🕯️JɆ₣₣⚜️ (@ChronicComicsYT) April 8, 2020

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” felt like the culmination of everything that the Arrowverse had been building towards since the beginning, as it brought an end to Green Arrow’s journey and also fulfilled the tease of the coming Crisis set up in The Flash‘s very first episode. That said, it ultimately acted as a new beginning, rebooting the multiverse and establishing a brand new homeworld for the heroes, Earth-Prime, where everything is a little bit different.

Catch “Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 3″ tonight on The CW as the event continues. Parts 4 and 5 then bring it to a close on Thursday.