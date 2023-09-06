As ‘Futurama’ shines, Netflix’s Matt Groening original fights its way onto the charts with its final round of episodes

To say that storied cartoonist Matt Groening is flying high at the moment would be an entirely accurate statement, but it would also be a markedly trite one, since there’s rarely been a point in his career where his work hasn’t been soaring. Indeed, ever since he introduced the world to The Simpsons – the prophetic piece of television royalty that we’ll probably put in a time capsule at some point – the Groening art style has been a mainstay in the hearts of many.

And even now, his most famous works are still finding ways to resurge in brand new ways; after the eighth season of Futurama aired on Hulu, it quickly became the second-most demanded series premiere in the United States, and finished consistently within the top five most-streamed original series’ from its premiere through the month of August.

That just leaves Disenchantment, the fantasy comedy animated series created by Groening exclusively for Netflix, and which just premiered its fifth and final 10-episode volume on the platform earlier this month. And, sure enough, Princess Bean and company proved more than capable of raking in a surplus of viewership numbers for the Groening train.

A quick peek at Netflix’s Top 10 television rankings for the week of Aug. 28 – Sept. 3 shows that Part 5 of Disenchantment just managed to squeeze itself onto the leaderboards with 6.6 million hours viewed from 1.4 million unique views. A far cry from One Piece‘s behemoth 140.1 million hours viewed, perhaps, but not everyone has world-famous source material to springboard off of.

All five seasons of Disenchantment are available to stream on Netflix.