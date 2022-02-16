The announcement of the first international NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Sydney, has caused Twitter to have an absolute blast with mockery.

Australians were stunned to hear that the country’s most populous city would soon be home to a spin-off of the hit crime procedural, and in classic Aussie fashion, they immediately took the piss out of it.

Those NCIS: Sydney intro credits are a bit off https://t.co/gT7ApDvH2y pic.twitter.com/9IUdXQj804 — @MartySilk (@MartySilkHack) February 15, 2022

‘NCIS‘ and ‘Sydney’ is hardly the most obvious of combinations, but it looks like Australians will absolutely be buying into it, even if just for the sheer meme value the show could present.

Others were quick to jump to Water Rats comparisons, which has been off the air for 21 years now. Gone, but definitely not forgotten by antipodeans.

NCIS: Sydney is just gonna be the water rats pinging every media/marketing company Christmas party for doing coke on yachts in the harbour — who is lav baj (@lavosaurus) February 15, 2022

We already did this, it was called Water Rats https://t.co/JQmT6hTZlB — Rudi Edsall (@RudiEdsall) February 15, 2022

"NCIS: Sydney" is a cursed combination of words — Leah J. Williams (@legenette) February 15, 2022

Of course, the other key issue is there isn’t an NCIS office in Sydney, outside of the American consulate. However, there is one in Perth, grimly named after Harold Holt – a very fitting namesake for anything water-related.

Apparently, there’s an actual NCIS office in Sydney. It’s inside the US Consulate General.



(Pg 37 in this massive PDF, on the actual website, found on Google https://t.co/IxNU68bQVQ) https://t.co/BQO4zJlyDX pic.twitter.com/bUFyx6Tmxm — Terence Huynh (@terencehuynh) February 15, 2022

with the news that the NCIS TV show a) still exists b) is launching a spin-off called NCIS: Sydney, I went to look up if there is actually a US naval base in Sydney.



There isn't, but there is one in WA which is called, I kid you not: Naval Communication Station Harold E. Holt — 🌼 Leigh (7.5G edition 💉💉💉) (@ExcitedLeigh) February 15, 2022

NCIS: Sydney



Poor man’s version of Water Rats which for all intensive purposes was a really good show — Callum #Whatever (@Bombers83) February 15, 2022

Hoping that the news about NCIS: Sydney encourages Dick Wolf to greenlight my Chicago Melbourne pitch. — Lee Zachariah (@leezachariah) February 15, 2022

OH MY GOD THEYRE DOING AN NCIS SYDNEY I AM BESIDE MYSELF!!!!! 📺 — nic kelly (@nicwkelly) February 15, 2022

they better have that pretty goth lab lady in the NCIS Sydney because thats all I know about that show — .adri-n .,🏴 (@ddowza) February 15, 2022

This will only investigate who murdered people on Home and Away and Neighbours, starting with Greg Fleet murdering Daphne https://t.co/uMSxoix88N — Bend over and don't clench for incoming austerity (@InflatablePlant) February 15, 2022

But Sydney is insanely safe! What are they going to investigate — the mystery of how a Paddington terrace secured planning permission for an extra bedroom overlooking the neighbours? https://t.co/pHYGuoOU3g — Paul Colgan (@Colgo) February 15, 2022

TONIGHT, on NCIS: Someone's boat is missing from Woolloomooloo wharf, and the race is ON to find the perpetrator before they can make it to Tweed Heads — Paul Colgan (@Colgo) February 15, 2022

the team investigates a distraught patron receiving a half chicken plate from el jannah, but no garlic sauce https://t.co/zHYs5LzwoR — wheels (@wheelswordsmith) February 15, 2022

$10 bucks says the cast will be driving on Parramatta Rd heading west, and next shot they’re on the Coat Hanger Bridge. And other geography errors that look good on screen. https://t.co/r95X4zAs7O — Paris Lord (@parislord) February 15, 2022

On a far more poignant note, it was also pointed out just how important it is for Australian TV to stay healthy and receive massive shows like this. More work for people who need it, especially in wake of Neighbours currently sitting on death row.

Actually I'm not going to make any jokes about NCIS: Sydney because a production like that probably represents hundreds of jobs in the arts and entertainment industry and just by greenlighting it, CBS has done more for the arts than the Australian government in the last two years — Whiskey Houston (@RobCoco) February 15, 2022

Paramount haven’t announced a concrete date for NCIS: Sydney yet, but the series is expected to release in 2023.