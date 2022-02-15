‘NCIS: Sydney’ spin-off announced by Paramount for 2023

The first ever international spin-off from the NCIS series, NCIS Sydney, has been announced today by Paramount Plus and CBS.

NCIS: Sydney will become the first international version of the long-running police procedural drama series, following several spin-offs set in the United States such as NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

The series will be centred around the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Australia’s most populous city, channelling and challenging former Australian police procedurals such as Blue Heelers. NCIS: Sydney will launch in 2023, and is to be helmed by Australian screenwriter Shane Brennan, original NCIS creator.

Chief content officer for Paramount/CBS in Australia Beverley McGarvey spoke with joy at the announcement of the series, and her glee at an Australian setting for the long-running series.

“It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations. We can’t wait to get production underway.”

🚨 Paramount+ And CBS Studios Announce NCIS: SYDNEY, First-Ever International Series From Global Franchise.

Will launch exclusively on Paramount+ and Network 10, while debuting internationally on Paramount+ in 2023. — Ryan Northover (@RyanNorthover) February 15, 2022

Paramount have made some big plays in Australia since launching in August 2021, including buying the exclusive broadcast rights for Australian soccer matches and the top professional soccer leagues in the country.

NCIS: Sydney will begin production later this year.