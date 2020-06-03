There are plenty of untold stories in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which makes us more excited to see how the live-action adaptation will expand the lore. We’ve already reported on one additional storyline involving Zuko that might be making its way to the show, and now, our sources – the same ones who told us about Percy Jackson being rebooted as a streaming series and Han returning in Fast & Furious 9, both of which were correct – have given us some intel on another significant plot inclusion.

One of the greatest tragedies to take place in the world of the series was the genocide of the Air Nomads. Every single Airbender is thought to have been killed in the attack by the Fire Nation, making Aang the last surviving member of his race. Most of the exposition for this historical event happens in the form of narration, and the moment is not recreated in the animated show. Netflix’s live-action adaptation might seek to change that though by showing us how the Air Nation was destroyed at the start of the Hundred Year War.

This would answer any lingering questions that fans of the series might have, like why the nomadic race didn’t choose to flee when faced with the threat or if the Fire Nation really did manage to kill every single Air Nomad. Maybe it could also give us a chance to see what life in the Air Nation was like before the genocide took place. With Netflix expanding the scope of the show like this, it’s no wonder that this could reportedly be their most expensive project. It also bodes well for the reported Legend of Korra live-action adaptation, which could get a similarly lavish treatment.

In any case, it sure sounds like the writers are planning to take some risks when it comes to fleshing out the narrative, venturing into story arcs that haven’t been covered before. Maybe that will turn out to be for the best though, as fans will get to revisit the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through a fresh lens.