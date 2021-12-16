Today, Netflix announced new cast members for Avatar: The Last Airbender, sparking excitement among fans.

The actors playing the series’ main characters, including Aang, Sokka, and Kitara, were announced several weeks ago. Gordon Cormier will appear in the live-action series as Aang, the series titular character, along with Kiawentiio (Kitara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Iroh), and Daniel Dae Kim (Ozai).

The Netflix Geeked Twitter account announced more actors to join the cast. The actors will play Azula, Zuko’s younger sister, Suki, Yukari, Kyoshi, and Gran Gran.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER’s cast continues to grow: meet the actors who will play Azula, Suki, Yukari, Kyoshi, and Gran Gran. pic.twitter.com/pYx7cfhUVR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 16, 2021

According to the announcement, Elizabeth Yu will take on Azula, “the intensely driven princess of the Fire Nation.”

Maria Zhang will appear as Suki, “the intimidating leader of the Kyoshi Warriors,” and one of Sokka’s love interests.

Suki’s mother Yukari, “the fiercely protective mayor of her small village on Kyoshi Island,” will be played by Tamlyn Tomita. The town’s namesake, Kyoshi, will be played by Yvonne Chapman.

The final announced actor was Casey Camp-Horinek, who will play Sokka and Kitara’s grandmother, Gran Gran, in the upcoming live-action series.

The adaptation of Nickelodeon’s popular animated series has yet to announce a release date.