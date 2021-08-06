Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender Main Cast Potentially Leaked

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been excitedly waiting for an update on the live-action remake’s cast and news has finally hit the internet on who might be potentially playing some of the biggest roles on the show. According to extensive research from Avatar News, the actors playing Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko have now been chosen.

This casting would have Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zukko. These young actors have all followed each other on social media as well as have been followed by several members of the cast involved on the project all around the same time, pointing to their likely casting in the show.

Character ages ages actor ages

Aang 12 / Gordon Cormier 11

Katara 14 / Kiawentiio Tarbell 14

Sokka 16 / Ian Ousley 19

Zuko 17 / Dallas Liu 20 — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) August 6, 2021

Gordon Cormier has appeared in Lost In Space and The Stand, Ian Ousley has appeared in 13 Reasons Why and Physical, and Dallas Lui has appeared in PEN15 as well as the incoming Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Seven Rings.

The most exciting potential pick is Kiawentiio Tarbell who said in an interview four months ago that, “It would be a dream if I could work on Avatar: The Last Airbender. I’m dying to be Katara.” She is best known for her work on Anne with an E and would be amazing for this young actor to have achieved their prized role.

While these picks did not come from an official announcement, it will be interesting to see in the coming days if this leak forces Netflix’s hand in finally revealing the official cast of the live-action remake.