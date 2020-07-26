Awesome New Umbrella Academy Poster References Classic Cover

With less than a week to go until the second season premiere of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, it’s fair to say that we’re pretty excited. We recently rounded up all we know about the upcoming season, which will be see the super-powered Hargreeves siblings split up across early 1960s Texas, and will involve another apocalypse. And now, to amp up the excitement a little more, Netflix have just put out a new, possibly final, poster for season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, and it pays homage to a classic cover from the comic book series.

As seen in the below image, the new poster shows the seven Hargreeves siblings walking in a line, whilst wearing their Umbrella Academy uniforms. The somewhat psychedelic background art also provides another nod to the season’s 1960s setting, something that was also referenced in another poster earlier this year. The image itself, meanwhile, is a take on one of the iconic pieces of art for Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s original comic series.

While the art, which shows the same order of siblings, has been used quite extensively in promotional materials for the Dark Horse Comics publication, and in the run-up to the Netflix show, it seemingly dates back to the launch of the comic. More specifically, it appears to be the wraparound variant cover to the Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite #1 that Retailer Incentive Variant released in 2007, of which only 1000 copies were made.

Awesome New Poster For The Umbrella Academy References Classic Cover 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The new poster also has an Abbey Road vibe, at least to me, again tying into the 1960s themes of the series, with the graphics recalling the famous zebra crossing on The Beatles album. Although the new season of The Umbrella Academy seems to be restricting its action to the early part of the 1960s leading up to the Kennedy assassination, and a potential new apocalypse, some of the promos so far reference events further into the decade. Most notably, Klaus’ cult, which has its own theories, looks more in place with the later part of the 1960s.

In any case, we now have less than a week to go until The Umbrella Academy returns on Netflix on July 31st, so here’s hoping that the season will pay off on the pretty awesome marketing campaign we’ve seen so far.