Everything We Know So Far About The Umbrella Academy Season 2

With the premiere of season 2 of The Umbrella Academy only a week or so away, we’re getting excited about what new episodes of the Netflix series will bring us. A recent trailer and promo images show that the comic book adaptation is going to be just as strange and compelling as ever, with various theories also going around as to what will be involved in the season. And now, to help navigate what we know so far, What’s On Netflix have rounded up all the available information on the upcoming run.

In terms of casting, the actors behind the seven Hargreeves siblings are all returning to their roles as super-powered misfits of various types. New additions to the cast for the second season, meanwhile, include Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond and Marin Ireland as Sissy, all of whom appear to intersect with the lives of the Hargreeves as they find themselves stuck in various points in the early 1960s.

The period setting came about due to a time jump in 2019 that spread the Hargreeves into different locations and years around Dallas, Texas, with the main plot focusing on a new apocalypse tied to the Kennedy assassination. With some of the cast having been stuck in the past for years, they’ve adapted to their new lives, including Allison being involved in the civil rights movement and Klaus starting a cult.

According to What’s On Netflix, season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will follow the first run of episodes by not being a strict adaptation of the comic series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. There will be ten episodes in season 2, with plots also including appearances by Swedish assassins, a younger Sir Reginald Hargreeves and plenty of other time-travel-based fun.

With The Umbrella Academy reportedly planned to have at least three seasons in its run, we’d expect there to be only partial answers to the mysteries around the super-powered siblings and a good chance that the cast will be back in the present day by season 3. In any case, we’re very much looking forward to catching up with this Netflix series when it returns next Friday.