‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9 episode schedule: When do new episodes release on ABC and Hulu?

If you’ve ever felt disappointed that your favorite contestants were not the Bachelor or Bachelorette’s pick in the end, and would love to see them get another chance at love, Bachelor in Paradise is the perfect show for you. Rejected contestants from previous seasons of the emblematic reality dating program are invited to return for this special spin-off, not to win the heart of one specific person but to mingle and find the one within the group of fellow former competitors.

For the third season in a row, the 19 bachelors and bachelorettes will be flying off to the beach-side Playa Escondida resort in the town of Sayulita in Mexico for a chance at finding true love, with all the drama, betrayal, and hot dates that entails. The line-up is made up of fan favorites mostly from Season 27 of The Bachelor and Season 20 of The Bachelorette which aired over the spring and summer. Also joining in on the fun are Eliza Isichei and Sam Jeffries from Season 26 of The Bachelor, Blake Moynes from Seasons 16 and 17 of The Bachelorette, The Bachelor and Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia, and Will Urena from Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

There are promises of more singles joining the villa throughout the season as well as cameos from the franchise’s previous seasons. Mainstays Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams come back as host and bartender, respectively.

Now that you’re all caught up, check out the release schedule for Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise

Episodes will move from their usual Monday and Tuesday slot to Thursday and will be two hours long. Neither the exact number of episodes in this season nor the finale date have been revealed but Bachelor in Paraside seasons tend to be anywhere between 10 and 16 episodes long. Given the duration of the episodes this season and the reduced time the contestants were in the villa (two and a half weeks according to reality TV podcast Reality Steve), brace yourselves for a shorter number of chapters.

Premiere: Thu, Sep. 28, 2023, 9 p.m. ET (confirmed)

Episode 2: Thu, Oct. 5, 2023, 9 p.m. ET (confirmed)

Episode 3: Thu, Oct. 12, 2023, 9 p.m. ET (confirmed)

Episode 4: Thu, Oct. 19, 2023, 9 p.m. ET (confirmed)

The following schedule is speculative:

Episode 5: Thu, Oct. 26, 2023

Episode 6: Thu, Nov. 2, 2023

Episode 7: Thu, Nov. 9, 2023

Episode 8: Thu, Nov. 16, 2023

Episode 9: Thu, Nov. 23, 2023

Episode 10: Thu, Nov. 30, 2023 (finale)

All episodes air on ABC, with reruns available to stream on Hulu the next day. Happy coupling, shipping, and rose-giving!