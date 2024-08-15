Bachelor Nation will not believe which Grammy and Emmy Award-winning celeb slid into a season 21 contestant’s DMs

Heading into the hometown dates with her final four men — Jonathon Johnson, Devin Strader, Jeremy Simon, and Marcus Shoberg — it is safe to say that America has fallen in love with Jenn Tran’s suitors on The Bachelorette season 21. Unfortunately for average, untalented people like us, this includes celebrities who double as fans of the Bachelor franchise, ones who might be giving us a run for our money when trying to pick up Jenn’s sloppy seconds.

As men get eliminated week after week — with some of these untimely exits being sooooo much more devastating than others — it is not uncommon for Bachelor Nation to shoot their shot with one (or multiple) of the ousted suitors. Living in a digital age, the best way to do so is by sliding into their DMs, but unfortunately, someone has already gotten in contact with season 21 heartthrob Jonathon Johnson.

Now, Bachelor Nation is left with just one burning question: Who slid into this particular Bachelorette contestant’s DMs?

A certain stand-up comedian slid into Jonathon Johnson’s DMs

Image via ABC

While we do not know the context of said DM (or series of DMs), Jonathon Johnson shared in an exclusive interview that Tiffany Haddish hit him up via social media:

“The most famous person who has slid into my DMs/followed me on social media is Tiffany Haddish!”

For those who are unfamiliar with Haddish, she is an actress and stand-up comedian known for her roles in

Girls Trip, Night School, Nobody’s Fool, Haunted Mansion, and Keanu. Throughout her illustrious career, she has taken home a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live: Tiffany Haddish/Taylor Swift, among numerous other accolades.

Given that she is the exact opposite of Jenn — the woman Jonathon is seemingly head over heels for — chances are Haddish is not his type, but you never know what impact fame and fortune can have on a person.

For those reading between the lines, the revelation that Jonathan is interacting with another woman in his DMs could be a sign that he does not end up with Jenn at the end of The Bachelorette. While nothing can be confirmed or denied at this moment, the only way to find out for yourself is to catch brand-new episodes on Mondays on ABC.

Regardless, if Jenn Tran (or Tiffany Haddish) manages to fumble the one and only Jonathon Johnson — who might just be the hidden gem of season 21 — just know that we are here waiting in the wings. After all, he has proven time and time again to be husband material.

