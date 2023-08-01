Bad news, ‘Good Omens’ fans – Neil Gaiman just put to rest a theory that could change the season 2 finale

The second season of Good Omens was everything die-hard fans could’ve hoped for, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less devastated by its conclusion. The last 10 or so minutes of episode six, “Every Day,” were the cause of worldwide heartbreak, which perhaps explains why viewers were quick to hold onto even the smallest glimmer of hope that this was not actually the end.

On July 31, only days after season two dropped on Prime Video, a theory started surfacing online, based on a two-second clip from the show. As some fans noticed, in one of the episodes, Jon Hamm’s Gabriel plays with a light switch while in his amnesiac state. Nothing weird about that, right? Except that Gabriel/Jim doesn’t seem to be just randomly turning it on and off. If we pay close attention to it, we see that he’s actually using Morse code to signal the number seven.

Of course, fans took this as a sneaky indication that a surprise seventh episode of season two might be on the way. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time Neil Gaiman, creator of the show, has done something of the sort. The Sandman, another series the author executive produced, got this very treatment two weeks after its first season dropped on Netflix.

GUYS THE WAY JIM WAS TURNING ON AND OFF THE LIGHT IS MORSE CODE FOR 7 ?? 7 TH EPISODE ? 🤡 #GoodOmens2 #goodomens3 pic.twitter.com/NDsmiAOgch — Klupin 📚🐍👻| BEEN TO THE GO STUDIOS (@ineffableklupin) July 31, 2023

As interesting as this theory is, Gaiman wasted no time shutting it down via Tumblr when directly asked about it by a fan. According to him, season two of Good Omens is done, and we’ll only get more content if a third installment is green-lit.

The most likely explanation for that particular scene of Gabriel, then, is that seven is simply God’s favorite number, as stated in episode two of the new season. Sadly, though, this completely throws the wrench into fans’ desperate wishes for a different conclusion to season two.

At the very least, there’s still hope for season three — if the show’s viewing figures continue to wow, of course.