Barry Allen Faces His Last Temptation In Flash Midseason Finale Photos

Fans mostly have their sights set on “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” but don’t forget that the various Arrowverse shows have got to hit their big midseason finales before the crossover event kicks off. For The Flash, in particular, the first half of its sixth season will conclude with a dramatic two-parter, titled “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen,” in which the STAR Labs gang have to battle Bloodwork and his army. The opening hour is next week, but just to jump the gun, here are some spoiler-free pics from the second part.

Rather than revealing any shocking details about these episodes, the images showcase the various members of Team Flash as they come together to face whatever it is Bloodwork’s about to throw at them. And you can tell from their solemn expressions that things are going to get serious. In particular, our heroes appear to be staring at something pretty intimidating off-camera. That one photo, of Barry in Flash costume, hugging his wife, is particularly worrisome.

Cast your eyes upon them in the gallery below:

The synopsis for the episode gives us further hints at what we can expect from the midseason finale. Get ready for Barry to be infected by the big bad and an internal battle to ensue as he struggles to win back control of his body.

“The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE TWO-PART MID-SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) freshly infected by the monstrous Bloodwork (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy), Iris (Candice Patton) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) battle to help Barry take control of himself before he’s lost forever to Ramsey’s influence. Meanwhile, the rest of Team Flash fight to reclaim control of Central City from Bloodwork’s growing army. Michael Nankin directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#608). Original airdate 12/3/2019.

Not only is this the midseason finale but also the climax to what showrunner Eric Wallace is calling the first “graphic novel” of season 6. In other words, this run will be split into two and after “Crisis” wraps, a new big bad will step forward to replace Bloodwork. We’ve previously been promised that Iris will be key to uncovering the big mystery that’ll spur season 6B forward, as well.

The Flash 8×07 “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1” airs on The CW next Tuesday, November 26th before “Part 2” arrives a week later on December 3rd.