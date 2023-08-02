Based on precisely 146 seconds of footage, ‘Loki’ finds the MCU accused of ripping off the multiverses that haven’t alienated audiences

Thanks to a string of critical and commercial disappointments, the previously-impenetrable armor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been cracked like never before, and we’ve reached a point where not even the return of a universally-beloved character is immune from criticism, after the trailer for season 2 of Loki was accused of being a multiversal ripoff.

Of course, there was once a time when every major IP in Hollywood was batting away accusations it had been reading a little too closely from Kevin Feige’s playbook, but the times have changed after fans and general audiences alike slowly but surely grew sourer on the never-ending deluge of content.

Still via Marvel Studios

As the first Disney Plus series to have been renewed, Loki is already unique in and of itself, but a tweet that acknowledged its own potentially inflammatory nature has bravely poked its head above the online parapet to claim the DNA of Everything Everywhere All at Once and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are there for all to see.

*peeks head out of rubble to make sure it's ok for me to talk about Loki*



Funny how the season 2 trailer starts with Spider-Verse-esque glitching and immediately intros an EEAAO actor, like it has to play on other, better multiverse stories instead of its own to draw people in. — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) August 1, 2023

It’s not exactly a groundbreaking analysis when you consider the Academy Award-winning star of the former is front-and-center in the footage, while the latter also happens to be a Marvel Comics adaptation dealing with fractured timelines and alternate realities, but calling Loki a facsimile seems harsh.

MCU supporters have been burned more often than they could have ever expected since the Multiverse Saga began, so regardless of whether you think it’s a ripoff or not, let’s just hope Loki delivers the goods when it lands in October.