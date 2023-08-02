Home News

Based on precisely 146 seconds of footage, ‘Loki’ finds the MCU accused of ripping off the multiverses that haven’t alienated audiences

Remember when every other franchise was accused of copying Marvel?

loki
Image via Marvel Studios

Thanks to a string of critical and commercial disappointments, the previously-impenetrable armor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been cracked like never before, and we’ve reached a point where not even the return of a universally-beloved character is immune from criticism, after the trailer for season 2 of Loki was accused of being a multiversal ripoff.

Of course, there was once a time when every major IP in Hollywood was batting away accusations it had been reading a little too closely from Kevin Feige’s playbook, but the times have changed after fans and general audiences alike slowly but surely grew sourer on the never-ending deluge of content.

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Ke Huy Quan in 'Loki'
Still via Marvel Studios

As the first Disney Plus series to have been renewed, Loki is already unique in and of itself, but a tweet that acknowledged its own potentially inflammatory nature has bravely poked its head above the online parapet to claim the DNA of Everything Everywhere All at Once and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are there for all to see.

It’s not exactly a groundbreaking analysis when you consider the Academy Award-winning star of the former is front-and-center in the footage, while the latter also happens to be a Marvel Comics adaptation dealing with fractured timelines and alternate realities, but calling Loki a facsimile seems harsh.

MCU supporters have been burned more often than they could have ever expected since the Multiverse Saga began, so regardless of whether you think it’s a ripoff or not, let’s just hope Loki delivers the goods when it lands in October.

Avatar
About the author

Scott Campbell

News, reviews, interviews. To paraphrase Keanu Reeves; Words. Lots of words.