Batman: The Animated Series Sequel Reportedly In The Works For HBO Max

As one of the most popular animated shows in history, it should come as no surprise that DC fans are still hoping for a sequel to Batman: The Animated Series. And now, with Warner Bros. opting to bring more of their fictional universe to the small screen through HBO Max, the prospects of a follow-up to the 90s hit seem pretty likely.

In terms of significance, this was the program that essentially kickstarted the comic book company’s foray into the world of animation, paving the way for the likes of Superman: The Animated Series and 2001’s Justice League, which garnered a lot of acclaim. So, it would be hardly shocking if the studio decided to resurrect one of their most beloved properties.

Luckily for fans, nearly 30 years after its debut, the rumor mill is once again brimming with reports that conversations are taking place about a potential sequel. Almost a month ago, insider Daniel Richtman revealed that HBO Max is reportedly discussing the possibility and now, Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin, during a live chat on YouTube, have also claimed that they’ve heard something about plans for a follow-up that would release on the streaming platform.

Of course, there are currently a whole host of DC projects lined up for HBO Max, including Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a Green Lantern show, James Wan’s Aquaman: King of Atlantis, etc., but I think it’s safe to say that the return of Batman: The Animated Series would excite fans beyond expression, even more so than all of the aforementioned titles combined.

Hopefully, though, if they indeed move forward with these alleged plans for a revival, they’ll stick to the unique noir aesthetics and dark tone of the original show that turned it into what it is in the first place.